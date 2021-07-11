Editorial: Republican leaders are choosing up sides for an election that’s almost a year away

Candidates in Oklahoma’s 2022 U.S. Senate election won’t be able to file for office for another 276 days, but GOP leaders are already choosing up sides.

That includes — in an unprecedented manner — state Republican Chairman John Bennett, who is backing a challenger to incumbent Sen. James Lankford.

Lankford, a conservative by any fair standard, is facing backlash for his vote to accept Electoral College votes after the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

Perhaps to counter Bennett, Lankford recently put out a press release with an initial list of Republican endorsements, including Sen. Jim Inhofe, Gov. Kevin Stitt, all of the currently seated statewide elected officials, four of five Oklahomans in the U.S. House, the top leaders of both legislative chambers and dozens of Republican legislators.

Bennett says his endorsement of challenger Jackson Lahmeyer is not in his capacity as state GOP chairman, but that rings a little hollow to us: He is chairman 24 hours a day and as long as that is true, will always be identified as one of the leading faces of the party. He knows that or should know it.

Lankford is correct when he says that a state chairman backing a candidate is unheard of.