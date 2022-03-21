Editorial: Rep. Dills showing persistence on needed charter school reforms

It took a few years for Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, to gain support for improving oversight on charter schools. She’s finally getting traction on those reforms.

The Oklahoma House unanimously passed three bills recently sponsored by Dills that would enhance requirements on financial accountability, attendance standards and oversight on board and charter sponsors.

These are long overdue, commonsense proposals that would better even the playing field with traditional public schools.

Dills entered the Legislature on a pro-education and youth platform, pushing for legislative changes after a highly critical state audit of Epic Charter Schools. The political pushback was swift. She found herself ignored and moved from positions on education committees.

To her credit, Dills remained persistent and engaged in the issues.

Charter schools, including virtual charter schools, are public schools. But, they have been allowed to operate under a different state oversight board and management requirements than traditional public districts. It opened a door for the mismanagement of funds as found by the state auditor.

Dills passed similar reforms in the House last year, but those didn’t get a hearing in the Senate. We applaud her for returning to seek approval of these measures:

House Bill 3643 would make several changes to how virtual charter schools are governed and report finances. It takes aim at third-party administrators called education management organizations. It was through one of those organization that the Epic founders moved millions of taxpayer funds into their private accounts. I would specify that public funds remain public funds, subject to state audit and paybacks of misused money. The bill passed 95-0.

HB 3644 would strengthen standards and responsibilities on all charter school boards and their sponsoring organizations. Charter governing board members would have the same training requirements as local school board members. It passed 94-0.

HB 3645 would define attendance standards for virtual charter schools more in line with local public schools. It passed 93-0.

These proposals are good steps toward strengthening choices in public education.

In addition, we continue to advocate for all public education to be overseen by a single state school board. Currently—and in the proposed Senate Bill 1621—two state boards govern different public schools. It’s a duplication of duties, causing territorial power struggles. Dills has put forth sensible solutions to problems found in the relatively new charter school law. We encourage the Senate to take up and pass these measures.

