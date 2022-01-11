 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editorial: Removing Interstate 244 not a far-fetched idea
Editorial: Removing Interstate 244 not a far-fetched idea

  Updated
A $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package earmarks $250 million for planning grants and $750 million to be invested in capital construction grants to reconnect neighborhoods — such as Tulsa’s Greenwood District, seen here cut by Interstate 244 — that are impacted by major highways.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

This week's topics: Frustration with local COVID testing, the insurrection one year later, gun violence and celebrating the lives of two Hollywood icons

The construction of Interstate 244 in the late 1960s through the heart of the once-thriving Greenwood District ensured that the historic Black neighborhood would never again experience a resurgence.

The roadway has kicked up gravel and shaken the Vernon AME Church, the sole surviving structure from the 1921 Race Massacre. It cut off the traditional Black neighborhoods from the rest of the city.

It’s become a psychological barrier and ought to go. That’s no longer a far-fetched idea.

The $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package passed last year earmarks $250 million in planning grants and $750 million for construction grants to reconnect disadvantaged neighborhoods negatively hurt by major highways.

The Greenwood District fits this description and was cited by President Joe Biden as an example of where this type of work would be beneficial.

Among the advocates is the group TYPros, which presented a proposal to lawmakers on how it can be done. After researching the possibilities, the group’s idea involves rebuilding the street grid from the Kendall-Whittier area at Admiral Place and Lewis Avenue to Gilcrease Museum Road and decommissioning parts of U.S. 75 and the L.L. Tisdale Parkway.

There is no reason why Tulsa shouldn’t pursue this through the federal grants becoming available.

The TYPros work presents a solid foundation. Perhaps others could add to it; maybe there’s a better plan or this could be the right fit. Either way, it shows a real possibility of restoring the Greenwood District.

It’s been more than 100 years since a race massacre burned the booming area, known as Black Wall Street, to the ground. It surged back, and by the 1950s it hosted more than two miles of businesses with theaters, restaurants, grocers, doctors and other types of retail and services.

Then the 1960s brought destructive urban development plans, unethical bank practices and desegregation that economically crippled the area. Instead of lifting up the financially depressing neighborhood, the interstate permanently demolished it.

It’s never too late to right a wrong, and interstate construction harmed Black Tulsans with effects felt today.

One day, we would like to see miles of businesses lining the roads around Greenwood instead of the noise and pollution of an interstate. Other cities have made that happen, and so can Tulsa.

