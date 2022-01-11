Editorial: Removing Interstate 244 not a far-fetched idea

Among the advocates is the group TYPros, which presented a proposal to lawmakers on how it can be done. After researching the possibilities, the group’s idea involves rebuilding the street grid from the Kendall-Whittier area at Admiral Place and Lewis Avenue to Gilcrease Museum Road and decommissioning parts of U.S. 75 and the L.L. Tisdale Parkway.

There is no reason why Tulsa shouldn’t pursue this through the federal grants becoming available.

The TYPros work presents a solid foundation. Perhaps others could add to it; maybe there’s a better plan or this could be the right fit. Either way, it shows a real possibility of restoring the Greenwood District.

It’s been more than 100 years since a race massacre burned the booming area, known as Black Wall Street, to the ground. It surged back, and by the 1950s it hosted more than two miles of businesses with theaters, restaurants, grocers, doctors and other types of retail and services.