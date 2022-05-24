Editorial: Remembering Lori, Michele and Denise with new documentary about their 1977 deaths

The notorious 1977 murders of three Tulsa girls on their first night at Girl Scout camp will be introduced to a new generation on an international platform this week.

“Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders,” a four-part documentary being released Tuesday on Hulu, resurfaces the crime that remains officially unsolved.

We hope viewers will keep the victims at the forefront: Lori Farmer, 8, Michele Guse, 9, and Denise Milner, 10.

It may have been 45 years since their deaths, but time works differently for their families and others who love them. Trauma and grief don’t diminish; they only shift shapes.

Producers interview survivors, investigators and family members of the girls as they reexamine evidence. Oklahomans speak about that time and the trauma it left behind. Actress Kristin Chenoweth reveals that she was scheduled to be at that camp but had gotten sick at the last moment.

“It has stuck with me my whole life. I could have been one of them,” Chenoweth says.

A significant revelation is that DNA testing strongly points to the main suspect, Gene Leroy Hart. It it adds to him more genetic markers that match the murderer and eliminate all other potential suspects.

After a high-profile, emotional trial, a jury found Hart not guilty in March 1979. He died in prison of a heart attack about two months later, serving time on an unrelated conviction.

The Tulsa World participated in the documentary, in large part due to a 2017, six-part series written by reporter Tim Stanley. For the 40th anniversary of the murders, he spent a year revisiting the crime and its aftermath in a compelling narrative that has been turned into a podcast.

At that time, Stanley and Tulsa World editors pledged to keep the girls at the story’s center, to be respectful and truthful. Stanley explained his process in a June 2017 column:

“For me, priority No. 1 was to honor Lori, Denise and Michele. A lot of people know about this case. But sadly, few seem to remember the girls’ names. If they are destined to be denied justice, let’s not do them the further injustice of forgetting them.”

Often with this tragedy, there are those who are critical, claiming it brings up bad news. Stanley spoke to Sheryl Stokes of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, a childhood friend of Lori Farmer’s who became a family advocate, for perspective.

Stanley said he learned that for families there is no dragging it up: “They live every day with the memory of what happened. It’s a part of their lives, of who they are. … Forgetting is a luxury they don’t have, although they wouldn’t if they could choose to.”

The families found a way to survive and help other families in grief. Others affected by the tragedy found their own ways to cope. The story is a dark and painful one but one worthy of retelling.

For us, the story is about Lori, Michele and Denise. We remember them and hope the documentary can get a step closer to justice.

