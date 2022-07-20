Editorial: Remember to dial 988 for brain health emergencies

Since July 5, Oklahomans have been able to call 988 when facing a mental health crisis.

It’s a credit to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to be a couple of weeks early on meeting the mid-July national deadline.

The 988 number replaces the national suicide hotline and expands on services, including such things as linking callers to providers. Calls go through a national portal and are routed to call centers closest to the caller.

A caller can talk to a crisis counselor, set up appointments with providers or have a crisis team dispatched for an in-person intervention. Follow up calls are made to callers, an important safeguard.

For a system as complicated as brain health care, this is a much-overdue, much-simpler way for people to find help. But the underlying problems with mental health care in Oklahoma remain.

There just are not enough providers to meet demand, and effective strategies for prevention are far from developed.

Oklahoma professionals in the field are stretched to meet the needs of their patients. The most critical are seen first, making it difficult to build up a prevention system.

Mental Health America ranks Oklahoma as 11th worst among the states and Washington, D.C., for prevalence of any mental illness among adults (23%) and 14th highest for adults with mental illness reporting unmet needs (23%).

The state ranks sixth in suicide rates, and rural deaths by suicide increased 27% during the pandemic.

Oklahoma’s main emergency is among our youth. One in 10 students reportedly have attempted suicide in the past year, according to the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

The state has the 10th worst rate of youths experiencing a major depressive episode in the past year (17%), according to Mental Health America.

Oklahoma historically has one of the highest rates of two or more adverse childhood experiences. The higher the score, the more likely a child will face lifelong health and social challenges. It has improved to the 13th highest rate, at 17.5% compared to a 14.8% average in the U.S.

The 988 number provides immediate response, information and referrals for people in crisis. But there is a lot it doesn’t do.

It does not add services to Oklahoma or expand the number of beds or providers. It doesn’t put a licensed clinical worker in schools or other youth programs. It doesn’t offer evidence-based programs for workplaces or faith institutions.

It is hoped that the line will normalize efforts to ask for and to seek brain health services. Brain health issues should be viewed and treated like any other disease of the body. We thank the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for being a leader in implementation.

Oklahoma must continue its efforts to invest in brain health services and to create a robust prevention system.