Editorial: Remember the sacrifices, deeds and legacy of Pearl Harbor on its 80th anniversary

But the raids were only partially successful. The U.S. Navy’s three aircraft carriers were not in the harbor that day, meaning American military power in the Pacific was still very much in play. Moreover, the attack galvanized the nation to meet this aggression with a resolve to defeat the Japanese and their allies in Europe.

What followed was a resolute campaign that pushed Japanese forces out of the territories they’d conquered, ultimately leading to Japan’s surrender in 1945.

The legacy of Pearl Harbor is weighty. Prior to the attack, the United States was just one of several world powers. But once the country was forced to become a combatant, America marshaled its resources and emerged from World War II not just a victor but as a preeminent superpower.

In the decades that followed, the U.S. leveraged that status to bring democracy to much of Europe and parts of Asia, rebuilt war-shattered nations and forged the “Pax Americana,” a world order in which billions of people across the planet have benefited.

To this day, throughout our country’s highs and lows, the U.S. is still looked upon for its leadership in world affairs. Our fiercest foes from World War II are now among our closest allies.