Editorial: Remember the sacrifices, deeds and legacy of Pearl Harbor on its 80th anniversary

Eighty years ago today, the course of the nation and the world changed in the skies over Hawaii.
“A date which will live in infamy,” is how then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt framed the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Up to that point, the United States had tried to stay out of the wars that were consuming Europe and the Far East. But the contentious issues between Imperial Japan — bent on conquering much of Asia — and the U.S. grew to the point where Japan chose war to settle those disputes.
The surprise attack was designed as a knockout blow to the U.S. Pacific fleet, which in turn would give Japan free rein in the Pacific and time to consolidate its conquests.
The raid was devastating. Dive-bomb and torpedo assaults from carrier-launched aircraft killed 2,403 Americans and wounded nearly 1,200 more. Among the ships that were sunk were the USS Oklahoma and the USS Arizona. The Arizona remains at the bottom of the harbor to this day, with a memorial built above it.
On the Oklahoma, 415 sailors and 14 Marines were killed. On the Arizona, a grim total of 1,177 sailors and Marines perished. Twenty-one ships were damaged or destroyed in a battle that lasted more than seven hours.
But the raids were only partially successful. The U.S. Navy’s three aircraft carriers were not in the harbor that day, meaning American military power in the Pacific was still very much in play. Moreover, the attack galvanized the nation to meet this aggression with a resolve to defeat the Japanese and their allies in Europe.
What followed was a resolute campaign that pushed Japanese forces out of the territories they’d conquered, ultimately leading to Japan’s surrender in 1945.
The legacy of Pearl Harbor is weighty. Prior to the attack, the United States was just one of several world powers. But once the country was forced to become a combatant, America marshaled its resources and emerged from World War II not just a victor but as a preeminent superpower.
In the decades that followed, the U.S. leveraged that status to bring democracy to much of Europe and parts of Asia, rebuilt war-shattered nations and forged the “Pax Americana,” a world order in which billions of people across the planet have benefited.
To this day, throughout our country’s highs and lows, the U.S. is still looked upon for its leadership in world affairs. Our fiercest foes from World War II are now among our closest allies.
The passage of time means the number of people who lived through Pearl Harbor and World War II is dwindling fast. But we cannot allow the memory of what they endured to fade.
Pearl Harbor changed us, and our response to it changed the world. Eighty years on, we owe it to ourselves to remember Pearl Harbor, those who died there, the events that followed.
Equally important, we must remember values we fought to defend.
<&rule>
Featured video: Pearl Harbor families push for identification