Editorial: Releasing inmates with ID, resume good first move

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections now must make sure each person leaving its prisons has photo identification and resume in hand.
House Bill 1679, known as the Sarah Stitt Act, was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt this week. It gets the state closer to providing people who served time the tools needed to re-enter society safely and productively.
It bears the first lady’s name in honor of her activism on the issue. She was a driving force behind the re-entry fairs before the mass commutations in 2019. Part of those fairs emphasized issuing IDs.
The law puts into statute many of the actions now performed voluntarily by DOC staff and its partners.
It directs the DOC to gather documents necessary for post-release. These include vocational training records, state-issued ID, birth certificate, Social Security card, work records and a resume.
Inmates preparing for release also will complete a practice job interview. The law’s costs are to be paid with available DOC funds or through private donations.
This is an important step toward successful integration into communities by people who have been in prisons.
But, that’s not nearly enough.
Each person leaving prison ought to have a housing plan so they do not end up on the streets or back with people who enabled their crimes or addictions.
The Prison Policy Initiative found in an analysis of 5 million former inmates that they were 10 times more likely to be homeless than the general population. People seeking housing after release may not have proper identification, lack credit, cannot afford the security deposits or need wrap-around health care services for various disabilities and disorders.
Resistance also comes from property owners, who screen out anyone with a criminal background.
Without meeting this primary need, obtaining a job or finishing school become nearly impossible. It de-stabilizes communities and makes turning a person’s life around very difficult.
We applaud the new law for moving community re-entry in the right direction. It will help de-stigmatize people with criminal pasts and give them the documents they need to reclaim their lives.
But we reiterate that the job isn’t over. The next moves should do more to broaden housing options, assign health care homes and have job possibilities waiting.
Doing our best to get released prisoners settled and employed is not only the right thing to do for the former inmates, but for society at large, which should see those steps as a means of decreasing future crime and incarceration costs and breaking the cycle of poverty.