Editorial: Releasing inmates with ID, resume good first move

The Prison Policy Initiative found in an analysis of 5 million former inmates that they were 10 times more likely to be homeless than the general population. People seeking housing after release may not have proper identification, lack credit, cannot afford the security deposits or need wrap-around health care services for various disabilities and disorders.

Resistance also comes from property owners, who screen out anyone with a criminal background.

Without meeting this primary need, obtaining a job or finishing school become nearly impossible. It de-stabilizes communities and makes turning a person’s life around very difficult.

We applaud the new law for moving community re-entry in the right direction. It will help de-stigmatize people with criminal pasts and give them the documents they need to reclaim their lives.

But we reiterate that the job isn’t over. The next moves should do more to broaden housing options, assign health care homes and have job possibilities waiting.