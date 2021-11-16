Editorial: Release city-level COVID-19 data to help people make decisions

Knowing exactly where those cases are popping up helps local officials know where to target their efforts.

As Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter noted, people need the most specific and accurate information to make decisions about their health:

“As we’ve seen the ups and downs that have happened, I think it’s had an impact on people — being able to see the data. I kind of agree with the governor in that a lot of this is personal responsibility, so I think having the information out there helps people make those informed decisions.”

It’s common sense; people cannot make the best decisions if they don’t have all the information.

Pandemic data have been showing downward trends in Oklahoma, but it’s not over. If there are surges, people need to know where those are located.

For urban areas, county-level data in the pandemic isn’t much help. It’s impossible to tell whether trends are in one of the smaller municipalities, urban core or spread across the county.

Until the pandemic has been downgraded, everyone must be vigilant about mitigating outbreaks. To do this, the state Health Department needs to be transparent and return to releasing city- and ZIP code-level COVID-19 data.