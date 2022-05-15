Editorial: Reject idea to criminalize homeless people; find better model for long-term solution

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum’s proposal to criminalize homeless people camped in public spaces isn’t new, and it’s still bad policy.

As we pointed out in an editorial last week, the city has a growing problem with a small percentage of homeless people who are falling through the gaps of services. They have significant mental health challenges, are aggressive, and are stuck in a revolving door of law enforcement and treatment.

The city does not have the right model to help this group of people stay off the streets. Police alone cannot fix this; the breakdown appears to be after officer interactions.

Tulsa has made progress in its programming for homeless people, and the majority get the resources needed. The group we — and the mayor — are focused on is small but a potential danger to themselves and others.

It’s a frustration for business owners, homeowners and families of people in this group who feel powerless to do anything. Some high-profile assaults on innocent people are disturbing.

These are homeless people who have extensive criminal records with bench warrants out for nonpayment of fines. It’s a circle of arrests, treatment referrals then back to the streets. A criminal justice-heavy solution isn’t working.

Yet, that is what Bynum has proposed. The mayor, at the request of the Tulsa Police Department, is suggesting changes to a city ordinance to give police the authority to remove people from public spaces, subjecting them to arrests and fines.

We are troubled that A Way Home for Tulsa, a city consortium with representation from dozens of housing and mental health groups and government agencies, was not consulted.

Also disappointing is Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin’s silence on the issue, especially considering that a recent independent report from research firm CNA criticized the department’s lack of transparency and openness.

This idea was brought up two years ago when the city wanted to sweep the streets of homeless people. It was rejected at that time.

Homelessness is a complex issue that requires having enough mental health counselors, trauma-informed social workers and housing with supportive services. Tulsa does not have enough of those, and what is there seems disjointed.

Right now, shelters are full, housing in the city is at 97% occupancy and mental health treatment remains out of reach for many residents.

Solving homelessness is not the responsibility of police. That is the type of thing police reform advocates want to take off the plates of officers to let them focus on crimes. They do, however, need to be partners in the solution.

We appreciate Bynum’s acknowledging the problem, bringing it into a public discussion. This idea, however, isn’t right.

We encourage Tulsa city councilors to reject this draft but push for a more complete program.

Bynum came up with a good idea with the city’s Sobering Center to give people detained for public intoxication, a chance to sleep it off and then have an option for treatment. It was progressive and has been effective.

The same type of unique thinking can be done for people who are chronically homeless, in mental health crisis and living on the streets. This is a solvable problem, if Tulsa has the will to dig into it.

