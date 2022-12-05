Editorial: Reinstate citizen oversight boards on state agencies to avoid mismanagement

In the past decade, Oklahoma lawmakers, dominated by Republican Legislatures have transferred more authority to the governor than at any other point, making Gov. Kevin the most powerful in state history.

Agency directors once governed by citizen boards appointed by various elected leaders and organizations are now responsible only to the governor. The idea was to streamline management and allow governors to enact their vision for the state.

In reality, it has led to less transparency and more mismanagement. With fewer people reviewing agency operations, the more mistakes and fraud are possible. The change eliminated many public meetings where citizen boards met to discuss and decide agency business. The public no longer has access to decision-makers at those meetings.

This downside became apparent in the debacle around the Swadley's BBQ contract with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. The company is alleged to have overcharged the state by millions of dollars to renovate and run restaurants at several parks. There have been other problems including the Health Department paying $5.4 million for PPE that was never delivered and spending $2.6 million on hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment for COVID-19.

The governor or his appointed oversight official often do not have the time to review all the operations such as invoices, personnel and budgets. That's where citizen boards were helpful. Members often had expertise and time to delve into the details.

A measure to bring back a citizen oversight board for the state's tourism and parks department has been filed by Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah. Senate Bill 4 returns authority to a commission to hire and fire the agency's executive director. The governor would appoint the commissioners with consent from the Oklahoma Senate and would only be able to remove a commissioner for cause.

The model resembles the idea floated by Lt. Gov. Gov. Matt Pinnell after the Swadley's BBQ problems surfaced. He was Secretary of Tourism and was included among several people who signed off on the company's requests. He recommended reinstatement of a citizen board as a layer of protection for public funds.

It's a good bill that provides enough authority for the governor to guide the department but contains more layers of accountability and transparency. We ask that the bill make clear the commission must abide by the state's open meeting and records laws.

It makes sense to give governors room to make good on promises for which they were elected, but the pendulum swung too far in ceding power to the executive branch. This bill starts down the road to remedy the problem, and we encourage citizen boards for other agencies.