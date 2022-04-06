Editorial: Regents overseeing higher education ought to have obtained a college degree

A pause ought to be placed on approving Gov. Kevin Stitt's appointment of Dustin Hilliary to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

Hilliary, who dropped out of Cameron University in Lawton, is nominated to replace Tulsa businessman Jay Helm.

While there is no legal requirement for a college degree, that's the general expectation when it comes to appointing people to oversee the state's universities and colleges. This is not an unreasonable bar to set.

Oklahoma requires local school board members have a diploma. Nominees to the Oklahoma Supreme Court must be licensed to practice law.

The same standards ought to apply when considering board oversight of higher education.

Stitt's written statement points to Hilliary's success with his family's telephone and broadband business, Hilliary Communications, based in Lawton: "I believe that our higher education system exists to train and prepare Oklahoma's workforce."

It's well-documented that students with college degrees earn more in the long-run than those without. Businesses being recruited the state often look at the amount of degreed workers available, and Oklahoma needs more of them.

About 26% of Oklahomans have a college degree, compared to 36% nationally. The state has one of the nation's biggest brain drain's of university graduates, with about 5,300 leaving Oklahoma annually. Most go to Texas employers.

Add to this, students are questioning the value of a degree as costs continue to skyrocket.

We believe regents must lead by example, and that includes having a college degree.

Students need to know that those making policy decisions on their behalf have gone through their journey. They need to see that regents care enough about a degree to have reached that goal.

Stitt places a priority on business experience when making appointments to various state boards. The workforce perspective undoubtedly adds an important voice in state-level governance, but it's not the only view to consider.

A side effect of this emphasis has likely added to the lack of diversity at the state level, not just in race and ethnicity, but also in professional experience, gender and religious backgrounds.

Campuses are experiencing increasing diverse student bodies, which follows state and national demographic trends. Having boards reflect that shifting composition would benefit higher education.

Even if a business perspective is the No. 1 trait Stitt seeks in a regent, there are plenty of business leaders with a degree to fill that qualification.

Hilliary's business acumen may fit well on a number of state boards. But, not having finished his college education ought to disqualify him as a state regent.

The appointment is subject to state Senate approval. We encourage senators to consider what statement his appointment would make to students already questioning the worth of a degree and those working in higher education.

A college degree ought to have meaning. To bypass this generally accepted, minimum expectation for a state regent disregards the work and investment it takes to obtain one.

