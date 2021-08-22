Editorial: Reforms needed in OHP use of high-speed chases and high-risk techniques to end them

For the past several months, Tulsa World reporter Corey Jones has taken a close look at how the Oklahoma Highway Patrol decides to start and continue high-risk pursuits and how and when it uses potentially dangerous procedures to end those chases.
High-speed pursuits, intentionally sending vehicles spinning with a maneuver called tactical vehicle intervention and using tire deflation spikes are all potentially dangerous moves that require careful thought, supervision and review.
Eighteen people have died in 15 OHP pursuits in the past five years.
Don’t be quick to dismiss that statistic and the underlying issue as the sole responsibility of the person being pursued by troopers.
Yes, those who flee OHP at high speeds share the responsibility for what happens as a result, but the public must rely on the OHP to share responsibility with the safety of all involved in mind. With the gun, the badge and the cruiser come the onus of making decisions about when pursuits are worthwhile, what crimes justify potentially dangerous choices, and when potential risks to the public are outweighed by potential benefits.
Remember, the lives risked are not just those of criminals.
Those killed have included a 64-year-old grandmother and retired teacher who was on her way to church, a 23-year-old father of three who was on his way to work and a 43-year-old OHP lieutenant. None of them was in a car being pursued. Theirs were innocent lives. They deserved better fates.
Here is a point we think is essential: High-speed pursuits and dangerous maneuvers to try to force fleeing motorists to stop are not justified for minor, nonviolent crimes.
The initial reasons for attempted traffic stops that led to fatal OHP pursuits have included an expired license tag, speeding, a toll violation and shoplifting.
On this point, we will be quick to concede two points:
1. In some cases, other criminal activity became apparent after the dust settled.
2. Fleeing from an OHP trooper in a speeding car is a crime, and one that involves a potentially deadly weapon, a car.
But both of those rationalizations use hindsight and guesswork to justify tragic results. Too often troopers have started and continued dangerous pursuits that ended horribly when they were aware of only minor crimes.
Just as we would demand answers if a police officer pulled his gun and shot at someone suspected of a petty property crime, deadly force to apprehend those suspected of minor traffic violations must be examined closely.
As Jones reported, spinning a car out of control at 109 mph and killing the driver was found to be within policy and justified by the OHP Chief’s Review Board.
We need to be able to trust that troopers and their supervisors will call off chases in the name of prudence when they aren’t worth the potential dangers to the public.
Will that mean some criminals will get away? Perhaps, but troopers have many tools for trailing or tracking down fleeing criminals other than chasing them at 100 mph.
The critical question should always be this: Is immediate apprehension of this criminal worth the life of an innocent bystander?
OHP policy on these issues is imprecise and toothless. We understand the need to have flexibility in policy, but, in the end, troopers need to know what is and isn’t allowed and when, and their supervisors need to know that it is their responsibility to end pursuits that risk lives needlessly.
Outside experts: OHP policy is at odds with the considered opinions of national experts.
Two national policing researchers and strategists say vehicular chases shouldn’t happen unless a violent crime is involved — and eluding itself doesn’t count.
Chuck Wexler is the leader of a D.C.-based independent think tank of law enforcement officials whose first guiding principle for officers is the sanctity of human life.
He said 20 years of research clearly shows that no weight should be given to stolen vehicles or traffic offenses as justification to initiate a pursuit.
Geoffrey Alpert, a longtime University of South Carolina professor who researches high-risk police activities, said a gut feeling that a violent crime is involved — such as the myth of a “body in the trunk” — isn’t enough to prompt a chase.
There must be at least probable cause or reasonable suspicion of a violent crime to justify starting a pursuit. Even then, he added, that isn’t license to “chase until the wheels fall off” no matter what.
Transparency: These issues have been compounded by OHP’s lack of transparency. The state’s public safety commissioners have been shy and sometimes resistant to answering Jones’ questions. The appointed spokeswoman for the agency has not answered questions at times, has only partially answered others and hasn’t responded to needed follow-ups on other occasions.
The OHP has been secretive about its policy and records, requiring the Tulsa World to resort to civil action to obtain records to learn what state troopers did, how pursuits were documented and whether they were reviewed.
We are always hesitant to second-guess law enforcement officers. We recognize that they risk their lives for our protection and to maintain social order. For that we are genuinely grateful.
Further, we believe that most state troopers understand the risk involved in what they do and always have the safety of the public first in their minds.
But the honor of those troopers who behave prudently is put at risk by those who do not, and it all is kept in place by a culture of secrecy.
The Oklahoma public deserves leaders who are willing to answer tough questions and listen to research and evidence that is contrary to what they may believe.
Legislative study: We were pleased to see that Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall approved a comprehensive legislative interim study of high-speed law enforcement chases under the leadership of Rep. Ajay Pittman.
Pittman plans to look in a Sept. 15 hearing at policies, supervision, data collection, alternatives to chases and the tragic result for innocent victims. She says her intention is for the study to lead to legislation to improve safety and help those injured or left grieving by dangerous police chases.
We encourage Pittman to be thorough and fearless in her efforts. We think reform — including stronger rules, better training and greater transparency — are clearly needed to protect the people from their own guardians.
