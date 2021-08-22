Editorial: Reforms needed in OHP use of high-speed chases and high-risk techniques to end them

There must be at least probable cause or reasonable suspicion of a violent crime to justify starting a pursuit. Even then, he added, that isn’t license to “chase until the wheels fall off” no matter what.

Transparency: These issues have been compounded by OHP’s lack of transparency. The state’s public safety commissioners have been shy and sometimes resistant to answering Jones’ questions. The appointed spokeswoman for the agency has not answered questions at times, has only partially answered others and hasn’t responded to needed follow-ups on other occasions.

The OHP has been secretive about its policy and records, requiring the Tulsa World to resort to civil action to obtain records to learn what state troopers did, how pursuits were documented and whether they were reviewed.

We are always hesitant to second-guess law enforcement officers. We recognize that they risk their lives for our protection and to maintain social order. For that we are genuinely grateful.

Further, we believe that most state troopers understand the risk involved in what they do and always have the safety of the public first in their minds.