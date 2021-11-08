Editorial: Redistricting plan for Congressional District 5 protects partisanship, not fair representation

The trend will be blunted should the proposed redistricting plan stand.

Proponents say the new lines group similar communities together. But that logic fails when considering where those south Oklahoma County voters would go.

Can we say that voters in south Oklahoma City have much in common with those in Boise City or Blackwell? Will their concerns, as well as those of urban voters remaining in District 5, be diluted by the interests of Oklahoma’s sprawling suburban and rural areas?

Rather than acknowledge how much the Oklahoma City metro area has changed, new lines have been drawn to politically minimize those shifts and protect the current District 5 incumbent.

One of redistricting’s main purposes is to ensure all constituencies get fair representation. In reality, Oklahoma’s redistricting process is aimed at maintaining a status quo.

This boils down to who is redrawing the districts. In Oklahoma, it’s state lawmakers.

The Oklahoma Legislature is overwhelmingly Republican. It’s not a far leap to believe that partisan concerns played a role. The same was true when Democrats held legislative majorities.