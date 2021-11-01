Editorial: Record number of emergency teaching certifications an alarming milestone

Aug. 9, 2021 video. TPS superintendent Deborah Gist addressed media about COVID-19 concerns during a Zoom call

Oklahoma’s ongoing teacher shortage crisis has left the state with yet another regrettable milestone: a record number of emergency teaching certifications awarded to help fill widening gaps among the ranks of the state’s educators.

Emergency certification used to be a rarely used process to temporarily put an unqualified teacher into a classroom. It has become a crutch in the past decade to prop up a broken teacher recruitment and retention system.

Last week, the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved 254 more emergency teaching certifications. The provision is designed to fill teaching vacancies with applicants who are not yet accredited for the job when enough qualified applicants are unavailable.

That brings the number of emergency certifications up to 3,428 since June 1, already topping the then-record 3,321 set during the 2019-2020 academic year.