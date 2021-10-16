Editorial: Racist sign in Greenwood a reminder that hate still lurks among some people

It happened within days of the city of Tulsa and Tulsa County elected leaders approving Juneteenth as a paid holiday for their workers.

For all the progress made, this sign represents that small, hateful group resisting equality and equity for all people. Too many residents think these racist attitudes are gone. They are not, and they are dangerously corrosive.

We were initially unsure whether to give people capable of this venomous act attention. But by not condemning it, such hateful acts go unnoticed and allowed to flourish.

That cannot happen. Everyone has a role in stopping this kind of behavior and changing attitudes to inclusivity.

Words and conversations heard in public and behind closed doors affects others. We must speak up and condemn hateful, stereotypical, anti-Semitic and racist language.

Sadly, many Black Tulsans were not surprised or shocked.

“What people who do these things don’t understand is it only gives us energy. It shows we still have work to do,” said Phil Armstrong, interim executive director of Greenwood Rising.