Editorial: Race massacre centennial is the beginning point, not the finish line

Memorial Day weekend was a tough test for the city of Tulsa.

The community’s worst moments were remembered publicly with the world looking on in judgment.

The moment was awkward and disquieting, as it should have been.

It revealed some fissures — places where the city was unsure about how it wanted the horrors of 1921 remembered, moments when Black leaders were at odds on what should be said and done and who should say and do it, times when white fragility came charging to the front.

But, by and large, Tulsa was transparent about its past and honest about the jobs that are left unfinished.

The survivors of 1921 were acknowledged and their perseverance was celebrated.

The president of the United States came to the city and remembered the deadly and criminal “attack on Black families and Black wealth,” putting the horrors in a national context.

The City Council voted an apology for what the city did and did not do in 1921 and opened the door to a public discussion of reparations and other means of reconciliation, asserting local responsibility.

The work of reconciliation and reconstruction must continue.