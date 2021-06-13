Editorial: Race massacre centennial is the beginning point, not the finish line

Memorial Day weekend was a tough test for the city of Tulsa.
The community’s worst moments were remembered publicly with the world looking on in judgment.
The moment was awkward and disquieting, as it should have been.
It revealed some fissures — places where the city was unsure about how it wanted the horrors of 1921 remembered, moments when Black leaders were at odds on what should be said and done and who should say and do it, times when white fragility came charging to the front.
But, by and large, Tulsa was transparent about its past and honest about the jobs that are left unfinished.
The survivors of 1921 were acknowledged and their perseverance was celebrated.
The president of the United States came to the city and remembered the deadly and criminal “attack on Black families and Black wealth,” putting the horrors in a national context.
The City Council voted an apology for what the city did and did not do in 1921 and opened the door to a public discussion of reparations and other means of reconciliation, asserting local responsibility.
The work of reconciliation and reconstruction must continue.
If the Race Massacre’s centennial can mark a new and honest start for the community, then Tulsa may have acquitted itself pretty well. If it is not, then the city’s history of forgetting its past will continue as a untreated wound.
A solid agenda — including everything from reparations to economic empowerment to addressing disproportionate impacts on health and wealth to tearing down the north leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop — is on the table. It’s a challenging discussion that can’t wait another 100 years. It must involve a broad spectrum of the community and it must be focused on equity, inclusion and justice.
It’s never been more critical to continue the conversations in an atmosphere of honesty and repentance.
The Race Massacre’s centennial was not the finish line. Indeed, it is only the beginning of a process that has been put off for 100 years.
Featured video: