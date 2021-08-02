Editorial: QuikTrip is an American success story and a Tulsa success story

Congratulations to QuikTrip on the opening of its 900th store, the newest facility being in Corsicana, Texas, about 55 miles southeast of downtown Dallas.
The Tulsa-based company is an American success story built on hard work, maket knowledge, best practices and smart strategies.
Burt Holmes and Chester Cadieux opened QuikTrip No. 1 at 5204 S. Peoria in 1958.
It took four years for the company to achieve positive net worth, but by 1968, the company was ready to expand outside Oklahoma for the first time with a store in Grandview, Missouri.
In 1971, QuikTrip stores began selling gasoline in Tulsa. With 81 locations in metropolitan Tulsa, the company is now clearly the dominant gasoline retailer in the city. The company has used that same strategy of coming into a marketplace heavily and growing to dominance by offering a better products in convenient, safe locations with notable success.
In 1976, QuikTrip stores went 24-hours a day.
In 1978, the company opened its 200th store. By 1992, the number was up to 300. In 2002, it was No. 400. And the rapid expansion was on.
QuikTrip is now in 12 states with four more — Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Colorado — scheduled to come online next year. With more than $11 billion in revenue, the company has more than 24,000 employees nationwide. Fortune Magazine has rated it as one of the “Best Companies to Work For” for 14 years, according to the chain’s website, as of last year.
Many Tulsans are fiercely loyal to QT.
You know you’re in a QuikTrip because the employees are busy and efficient, the store is clean and well-lit, and the inventory includes what you’re looking for.
The gasoline is good; the food is filling, and the atmosphere is safe.
In 63 years, QuikTrip has established itself as a good corporate citizen and a good employer. It’s more than a convenience store chain. It’s an emblem that you can do well in the marketplace by doing things the right way.
We’re delighted with QuikTrip’s continued success and growth. It is not only an American success story, but a Tulsa success story, too. We love to see the brand spread across the nation.