Editorial: QuikTrip is an American success story and a Tulsa success story

QuikTrip is now in 12 states with four more — Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Colorado — scheduled to come online next year. With more than $11 billion in revenue, the company has more than 24,000 employees nationwide. Fortune Magazine has rated it as one of the “Best Companies to Work For” for 14 years, according to the chain’s website, as of last year.

Many Tulsans are fiercely loyal to QT.

You know you’re in a QuikTrip because the employees are busy and efficient, the store is clean and well-lit, and the inventory includes what you’re looking for.

The gasoline is good; the food is filling, and the atmosphere is safe.

In 63 years, QuikTrip has established itself as a good corporate citizen and a good employer. It’s more than a convenience store chain. It’s an emblem that you can do well in the marketplace by doing things the right way.

We’re delighted with QuikTrip’s continued success and growth. It is not only an American success story, but a Tulsa success story, too. We love to see the brand spread across the nation.

