Editorial: Questions linger about what led to problems with a homelessness initiative and what will change

Something went wrong during an ambitious, albeit honorable, effort to find permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness in the aftermath of February’s record cold snap.
What exactly led to the problems and what lessons have been learned haven’t yet been made known.
A story from reporter Kevin Canfield interviewed six former employees from the nonprofit Housing Solutions who described how the Housing First model was implemented in the months after the dangerous weather passed.
The result of the Hotel to Housing initiative was that the hotel became a place for prostitution, drug use and dog breeding, according to those employees. Also, clients went without adequate mental health services and were released to the street instead of to permanent housing.
Housing Solutions officials have not denied that those events took place. Some are unhappy with the story placement and structure, sources used or photos published. But the underlying facts are accurate.
We commend the nonprofit for its heroic work during the coldest days. Workers got people off the street and into hotels across the city for their safety. Without a doubt, that saved lives, and they deserve accolades for that massive effort.
It was in the subsequent months when problems arose. The city’s housing plan overseen by Housing Solutions embraces the Housing First model. It eliminates barriers to enter housing, such as alcoholism, drug use or felony records. It does not allow for unchecked and ramped up criminal or dangerous activity.
The Housing First model has been successful in other Tulsa properties, such as those operated by Mental Health Association Oklahoma. To work, it needs the right infrastructure of trained professionals and varied housing options.
We continue to back the city plan, Housing First model and Housing Solutions community partnership. But we are disappointed and concerned and have questions about why the effort fell apart in the Hotel to Housing initiative.
Some theories have been made. It could be that not enough housing units exist or the newly hired staff didn’t have adequate training for this expedited schedule. Perhaps both.
More importantly, we are curious what will happen next time. What will be done differently?
We want the same thing as Housing Solutions and its partners — an end to homelessness. We believe an honest, healthy dialogue about what is working, what isn’t and why is paramount to the process.
Tulsans consistently cite this as a top city priority. We also want unsheltered people to get the assistance needed to live safely in permanent housing. We want people who need this help to be treated respectfully and with dignity.