Editorial: Questions linger about what led to problems with a homelessness initiative and what will change

It was in the subsequent months when problems arose. The city’s housing plan overseen by Housing Solutions embraces the Housing First model. It eliminates barriers to enter housing, such as alcoholism, drug use or felony records. It does not allow for unchecked and ramped up criminal or dangerous activity.

The Housing First model has been successful in other Tulsa properties, such as those operated by Mental Health Association Oklahoma. To work, it needs the right infrastructure of trained professionals and varied housing options.

We continue to back the city plan, Housing First model and Housing Solutions community partnership. But we are disappointed and concerned and have questions about why the effort fell apart in the Hotel to Housing initiative.

Some theories have been made. It could be that not enough housing units exist or the newly hired staff didn’t have adequate training for this expedited schedule. Perhaps both.

More importantly, we are curious what will happen next time. What will be done differently?

We want the same thing as Housing Solutions and its partners — an end to homelessness. We believe an honest, healthy dialogue about what is working, what isn’t and why is paramount to the process.