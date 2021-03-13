Editorial: Putting more guns in Oklahoma schools won't make them any safer, but that's the Legislature's plan

Guns in schools are an opportunity for a tragic accident to happen, and they’re a bizarre transformation of the mission of teachers.

Teachers aren’t guards. They aren’t police officers. They go to college for years to learn how to teach, a noble and difficult profession. But the Legislature thinks that a few hours of perfunctory training can transform them into people who can take on a killer in the hallway (and make them obvious to police looking for a person with a gun).

The measure includes no provision for informing parents that their children’s teachers (or the principal or the lunch lady) are carrying guns. Does that make you feel any safer about your child’s school?

On that and almost every other question posed to Roberts during consideration of his bill, the answer was that such decisions will be a matter of “local control.” The state imagines a problem, creates a false solution that only creates more problems and then leaves it to school boards to mop it all up.

Schools are safe places. In some children’s lives they are the safest places in their lives. In response to a few rare tragedies, prudent school districts have taken smart defensive moves to protect children without arming anyone. More guns won’t make them any safer.