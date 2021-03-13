 Skip to main content
Editorial: Putting more guns in Oklahoma schools won't make them any safer, but that's the Legislature's plan

Current state law allows anyone from the janitor to the superintendent to carry a gun with school board approval and modest training. A proposal before the Oklahoma Legislature would make the training requirements even looser.

Guns won’t make public schools any safer.

The Oklahoma House of Representatives approved Rep. Sean Robert’s House Bill 2588 in the early morning hours Wednesday. The measure would ease standards for school personnel to carry guns on campus. Similar legislation is pending in the Senate.

Current law on the issue is already too lax. It allows anyone from the janitor to the superintendent to carry a gun with school board approval and modest training. The proposal would make the training requirements even looser.

Currently, gun-carrying school employees need either law enforcement or armed security guard certifications. HB 2588 would add anyone with a handgun permit, permission of the school board, four hours of state-approved gun retention training and “demonstrated proficiency” in handgun training and campus-specific shooter training in the judgment of local law enforcement. With a friendly sheriff, that last qualification could be as little as a brief chat on the phone.

The proposal is better than an incredibly lax standard that the state House passed last year and that was up for consideration most of this session, but the improvements still don’t get at the bigger issue: We don’t need more guns in schools.

Guns in schools are an opportunity for a tragic accident to happen, and they’re a bizarre transformation of the mission of teachers.

Teachers aren’t guards. They aren’t police officers. They go to college for years to learn how to teach, a noble and difficult profession. But the Legislature thinks that a few hours of perfunctory training can transform them into people who can take on a killer in the hallway (and make them obvious to police looking for a person with a gun).

The measure includes no provision for informing parents that their children’s teachers (or the principal or the lunch lady) are carrying guns. Does that make you feel any safer about your child’s school?

On that and almost every other question posed to Roberts during consideration of his bill, the answer was that such decisions will be a matter of “local control.” The state imagines a problem, creates a false solution that only creates more problems and then leaves it to school boards to mop it all up.

Schools are safe places. In some children’s lives they are the safest places in their lives. In response to a few rare tragedies, prudent school districts have taken smart defensive moves to protect children without arming anyone. More guns won’t make them any safer.

