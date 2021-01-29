Editorial: Punishing 'unorthodox' views would be a costly revolving door for schools

A legislative proposal puts up an anti-discrimination smokescreen to hide its intent of hamstringing teachers and administrators and limiting speech in Oklahoma public schools, colleges and universities.
House Bill 1641 from by Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, starts by forbidding a curriculum that “promotes or degrades any race, gender or sexual orientation.”
Then it sneaks in a clause allowing state education institutions to be sued for “any political, social or unorthodox views as part of the curriculum.”
This would open the courthouse door for anyone with wild allegations and would force schools to defend it. Even if schools win, it set up a costly revolving door.
A person’s view of “unorthodox” may be mainstream or an education innovation.
What if people think that new math is unorthodox? After all, it’s new. Sue and demand punitive damages.
Incorporating lessons about the Tulsa Race Massacre, Holocaust and civil rights are accepted among educators and the greater community.
Don’t like it? Humphrey’s solution is litigation, which will drain funding from the classrooms.
Some education offerings people find objectionable may have federal mandates, like those for English language learners or special education.
Classes around philosophy, religion and politics in high schools and higher education are meant to be a free exchange of ideas. It’s the training ground to learn from disagreement with others. The Humphey’s bill is an obvious choke on academic freedom.
Lawmakers need to encourage more discussion and greater innovation, not less.
Humphry’s proposal also would make it difficult to dismiss employees for bad online behavior. It would prevent administrators from “censoring, monitoring or controlling the social media or personal affairs of employees, students, or family members of employees or students.”
Public employees are finding that racist, sexist and inflammatory words and actions put online have consequences. The virtual world is not private, and administrators need flexibility to address bad behavior.
Employees facing termination have due process systems to offer a defense, making further protections unnecessary.
Humphrey’s law is not about preventing discrimination.
It would hinder schools from getting rid of problematic employees and create an opportunity for frivolous litigation, and, in some cases, for big payouts for teaching what is orthodox in most of the world, but maybe not in Lane.
