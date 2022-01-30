Editorial: PSO deserves approval for Tulsa franchise agreement on Feb. 8 ballot

Since 1933, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma has proved to be a good partner with the city of Tulsa, worthy of approving the franchise agreement on the ballot Feb. 8. But the company has been in the community for at least 100 years.
The agreement gives PSO permission to access the city’s public right of ways, alleys and streets to operate the electric grid. In return, the utility company pays fees to the city, which are used for other basic services.
The franchise vote doesn’t come up often, with terms of usually between 15 to 25 years. Tulsans have supported PSO consistently for nearly 90 years, and we see no reason to stop now.
In times of emergency, the agreement is critical in getting workers where they need to be quickly for restoring power. Also, the city pays one-third of the cost for street lighting compared to non-franchise cities.
But benefits go well beyond extreme weather events and savings. PSO is an integral part of Tulsa — its history and its future.
The new agreement would keep the annual fee the city charges PSO at 2% of its gross receipts generated within the city limits. That money, based on historical data would raise about $9 million a year, would go into the city’s general fund to help pay for day-to-day operations such as police, fire and parks.
The agreement would add a 1% charge to fund the maintenance and repair of public ways, such as streets, highways and rights of way. That fee is expected to raise at least $4.5 million a year, or $76 million over the life of the agreement.
PSO has more than 1,100 employees providing direct services in Oklahoma and to American Electric Power operations in other parts of the U.S. The company plays a vital role in the city’s economic development and has donated millions to charitable projects.
It provides donations to area schools and teachers plus the Eastern Oklahoma Community Food Bank, Center for Individuals With Physical Challenges, Children’s Museum Discovery Center, Gathering Place and Tulsa Community College Foundation.
Its employees volunteer in programs including Reading Partners Tulsa, Partners in Education at Tulsa Public Schools, Tulsa Area United Way’s Day of Caring, early childhood literacy, a street light initiative and a solar energy partnership with the University of Tulsa.
Moving into this next era of climate change and cleaner energy are foremost priorities.
AEP officials say they are committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. About 23% of its energy comes from wind, and it has plans to increase that to 40% soon and to retire its last coal plant in 2026. All show a dedication to renewable and diverse energy sources.