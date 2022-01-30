Editorial: PSO deserves approval for Tulsa franchise agreement on Feb. 8 ballot

Since 1933, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma has proved to be a good partner with the city of Tulsa, worthy of approving the franchise agreement on the ballot Feb. 8. But the company has been in the community for at least 100 years.

The agreement gives PSO permission to access the city’s public right of ways, alleys and streets to operate the electric grid. In return, the utility company pays fees to the city, which are used for other basic services.

The franchise vote doesn’t come up often, with terms of usually between 15 to 25 years. Tulsans have supported PSO consistently for nearly 90 years, and we see no reason to stop now.

In times of emergency, the agreement is critical in getting workers where they need to be quickly for restoring power. Also, the city pays one-third of the cost for street lighting compared to non-franchise cities.

But benefits go well beyond extreme weather events and savings. PSO is an integral part of Tulsa — its history and its future.