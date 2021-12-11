Editorial: Proposed legislative special session to ban vaccine mandates needs to be scrapped

Now GOP lawmakers want to spend even more taxpayer dollars — money that could be used on more pressing needs — on a special session that appears to be redundant — and one that Oklahoma business leaders don’t want.

A statement from the State Chamber last week notes the organization’s support of O’Connor’s efforts but chides lawmakers for suggesting meddlesome mandates of their own.

“(T)he free enterprise environment that Oklahoma has thrived in throughout the pandemic is also being threatened by legislation proposed by some members of the Oklahoma legislature,” the statement reads. “These efforts are completely unnecessary and amount to nothing more than political theater.

“Forcing mandates on a free enterprise system, whether at the federal or state level, sets a dangerous precedent and ties the hands of employers from doing what is best for their unique circumstances,” it continues.

What’s more, it continues a trend that goes beyond opposing mandates.