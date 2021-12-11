Editorial: Proposed legislative special session to ban vaccine mandates needs to be scrapped

When it comes to fighting vaccine mandates, Oklahoma House Republicans seem to believe more is better, suggesting that a special session of the Legislature is needed.
With state Attorney General John O’Connor already pursuing five lawsuits to bar federal vaccine mandates, a special session looks like overkill and political gimmickry in advance of an election year.
On Dec. 3, House Speaker Charles McCall praised O’Connor’s efforts but said House Republicans wanted to see more permanent actions to protect Oklahomans from “being forced to choose between their freedoms or their jobs.”
At issue are Biden administration mandates for members of the military, employees of companies with 100 or more workers, and health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a disease that has killed more than 12,000 Oklahomans.
Injunctions against employer and health care worker mandates are now in place, pending further hearings.
Lawsuits that led to these two injunctions are funded through House Bill 1236, which allocated $10 million to the Attorney General’s Office to counter actions deemed by state leaders to be federal overreach.
Now GOP lawmakers want to spend even more taxpayer dollars — money that could be used on more pressing needs — on a special session that appears to be redundant — and one that Oklahoma business leaders don’t want.
A statement from the State Chamber last week notes the organization’s support of O’Connor’s efforts but chides lawmakers for suggesting meddlesome mandates of their own.
“(T)he free enterprise environment that Oklahoma has thrived in throughout the pandemic is also being threatened by legislation proposed by some members of the Oklahoma legislature,” the statement reads. “These efforts are completely unnecessary and amount to nothing more than political theater.
“Forcing mandates on a free enterprise system, whether at the federal or state level, sets a dangerous precedent and ties the hands of employers from doing what is best for their unique circumstances,” it continues.
What’s more, it continues a trend that goes beyond opposing mandates.
Gov. Kevin Stitt stopped holding press conferences on the pandemic months ago. During the height of the delta outbreak, Stitt merely said he wouldn’t reinstate a state of emergency, even when Oklahoma was seeing near-record case numbers and deaths.
The Governor’s Office, the attorney general and state lawmakers also fought school districts’ efforts to enforce mask use at a time when the virus was racing through schools.
And just this week, Stitt held a press conference in which O’Connor openly questioned the soundness of vaccine science, despite vaccines’ proven efficacy.
These actions point toward state leaders who are bent on, at best, downplaying the pandemic or, at worst, undermining pandemic mitigation efforts.
Elected officials need to choose public health and safety over political theatrics. The idea for a special session on vaccine mandates needs to be scrapped. <&rule>
