Editorial: Proposal would give all voters a say when a race features single-party candidates

Voters in minority parties are rightly frustrated by the state’s mostly closed primary system. They are disenfranchised by a process that too often chooses the winner in votes where they are excluded.
This topsy-turvy system produces a legislature that is more radical than the electorate and encourages voters to register in parties that don’t represent their points of view.
A legislative proposal would put power back into the hands of all the voters by ending the unfair and undemocratic system that too often elects officials in the primary election.
House Bill 1844 from Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, would bypass primary runoff races in cases where only candidates in one party file.
In Oklahoma, the Republican primaries are closed; only registered Republicans can vote. Oklahoma Democrat primaries are semi-closed: open only to those in the party and to independents requesting a Democrat ballot.
Under the Fugate proposal, if multiple candidates file but all in one party, the top two from a primary would move to a general election regardless if one gets a majority of votes. If only two seek office, then both go directly to the general election.
That would put two members of the same party on the general election ballot, where all eligible voters could select the winner.
For decades, Oklahoma Republicans rightly complained about being shut out of elections when the Democrat Party was dominant.
The situation is now largely flipped with significant Republican control of much of the state, excluding Democrats. It wasn’t right then; it’s not right now.
Last year, Democrats were closed out of elections for three state Senate races and 20 state House seats. From our area, Sen. Kevin McDugle (Broken Arrow) and Reps. Sheila Dills and Carol Bush, both of Tulsa, were elected with only Republicans allowed to participate in the process.
Only Democrats got to vote in Tulsa’s House District 72, where Monroe Nichols was re-elected, and in Oklahoma City’s House District 99, where Ajay Pittman won.
This single-party process leaves out thousands of Oklahoma voters, creating further disillusionment about the political process and party politics.
Fugate’s bill would moderate the Legislature by involving a broader population in the final selection and end the charade of Democrats registering as Republicans (and vice versa) so they can vote.
Open primaries would be a better solution to the problem, but HB 1844 has a sound goal of encouraging more voter participation and should be considered.
