Editorial: Proposal would give all voters a say when a race features single-party candidates

Voters in minority parties are rightly frustrated by the state’s mostly closed primary system. They are disenfranchised by a process that too often chooses the winner in votes where they are excluded.

This topsy-turvy system produces a legislature that is more radical than the electorate and encourages voters to register in parties that don’t represent their points of view.

A legislative proposal would put power back into the hands of all the voters by ending the unfair and undemocratic system that too often elects officials in the primary election.

House Bill 1844 from Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, would bypass primary runoff races in cases where only candidates in one party file.

In Oklahoma, the Republican primaries are closed; only registered Republicans can vote. Oklahoma Democrat primaries are semi-closed: open only to those in the party and to independents requesting a Democrat ballot.

Under the Fugate proposal, if multiple candidates file but all in one party, the top two from a primary would move to a general election regardless if one gets a majority of votes. If only two seek office, then both go directly to the general election.