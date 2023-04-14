Two encouraging actions regarding virtual charter schools came out of the Oklahoma Capitol last week.

One was the denial by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board of the Catholic Church in Oklahoma’s application for the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School. Its approval would make it the nation’s first religious charter school and most certainly would lead to a lawsuit.

Oklahoma was chosen by national interests to find a legal test case to force public funds for religious education. The state is being used to challenge the laws around the separation of church and state.

We don’t need that. Rural Oklahomans are not clamoring for tax dollars to be used to pay for online religious schools; they want more support for their existing public schools.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters accused “radical leftists” blinded by their hatred of the Catholic Church to stop the creation of the taxpayer-supported religious school. That isn’t true.

Before the vote, people of different faiths, including Catholics, spoke to oppose the application.

No one spoke against Catholicism or for any radical changes. The speakers supported the protections provided by church and state separation.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued a memorandum outlining legal reasons for the denial.

The Oklahoma Constitution states, “The Legislature shall establish and maintain a system of free public schools,” not religious or private schools.

And, the state constitution in section II, article 5 states no public money “shall ever be” used to support any religious institution, leader or teacher for any purpose. That section was upheld in 2016 when 57% of Oklahomans voted down State Question 790, which would have repealed the section.

Interestingly, the other significant move regarding virtual charters could lead to the elimination of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board in favor of an oversight board for all charter schools.

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board was created when this education option was in its infancy and not clearly understood by lawmakers. It is no longer necessary.

A House committee on Tuesday kept alive Senate Bill 516 from Oklahoma Senate Education Committee Chairman Adam Pugh’s education reform package. It seeks to put all charter schools under a single board, tightening charter sponsorship and giving local school boards more power to block charter schools.

Our preference is for all public education, which includes charter schools, to fall under the Oklahoma State Board of Education. If public schools have the same goals and legal obligations, then simplifying their oversight under one board makes sense.

Even without that, this measure has worthy aspects, including categorizing all charter schools together. A significant improvement would end sponsor shopping by those wishing to obtain charters to get around local school districts. The best charter school outcomes are from those with local school district partnerships.

We appreciate lawmakers who are focused on issues brought to them by educators and local school advocates. Also, it’s reassuring that the virtual charter board members are vetting the religious application so thoroughly. Both are promising signs.