Editorial: Project Santa kicked off early for more time to raise funds for those in need

Times remain tough for many Oklahomans struggling under an ongoing pandemic with a holiday season upon us.

The Tulsa World is lending our neighbors a helping hand through the Project Santa campaign, with a goal of raising $300,000 by Dec. 24. This is a tradition that started in 1928 when the Tulsa Tribune launched Santa Pal to benefit the Community Chest.

This campaign kicked off a week earlier than usual — Nov. 21 — to allow for an extra week of fundraising.

All proceeds go directly to clients of The Salvation Army; no money raised is used for administrative or operational costs.

Through next month, feature stories about people and families assisted in the program will be published. It’s brave of our fellow residents to speak about their economic and emotional challenges.

They are doing so to bring about more understanding in people who don’t see or experience these hardships.

Often these stories detail the devastation of illnesses, job losses, accidents, mounting debt and hard luck. The COVID-19 virus ushered in even more damage to the health and economic well-being of our community.