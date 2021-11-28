Editorial: Project Santa kicked off early for more time to raise funds for those in need

Times remain tough for many Oklahomans struggling under an ongoing pandemic with a holiday season upon us.
The Tulsa World is lending our neighbors a helping hand through the Project Santa campaign, with a goal of raising $300,000 by Dec. 24. This is a tradition that started in 1928 when the Tulsa Tribune launched Santa Pal to benefit the Community Chest.
This campaign kicked off a week earlier than usual — Nov. 21 — to allow for an extra week of fundraising.
All proceeds go directly to clients of The Salvation Army; no money raised is used for administrative or operational costs.
Through next month, feature stories about people and families assisted in the program will be published. It’s brave of our fellow residents to speak about their economic and emotional challenges.
They are doing so to bring about more understanding in people who don’t see or experience these hardships.
Often these stories detail the devastation of illnesses, job losses, accidents, mounting debt and hard luck. The COVID-19 virus ushered in even more damage to the health and economic well-being of our community.
Readers will learn that none of the recipients of assistance expect to remain in their situation. They have an optimism and belief that things will turn around. Often they have plans to pay it forward when they finally get back on track.
We appreciate their openness about their lives. We hope readers will come to find understanding and, ultimately, donate to the project.
Project Santa got its start as Santa Pal with the Tribune in raising money for the civic organization that evolved into today’s Tulsa Area United Way.
In 1949, the Tribune began a relationship with The Salvation Army and changed its name to Neediest Families.
When the Tribune closed, the World took over the project. Since then, it has raised more than $7.5 million. Three years ago, the name changed to Project Santa to better reflect the mission.
Donations are tax-deductible, and donors can remain anonymous. Rather than cash, families receive vouchers or items they can use.
Each year, Tulsa World readers have responded with generosity and kindness. The pandemic upended many holiday traditions, but this one remains intact, unchanged and important.
No matter how large or small the donation, every cent is appreciated.
Featured video: Singing and dancing bell ringer