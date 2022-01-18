Editorial: Problems with proposals that would restrict access to Oklahoma public records

Like clockwork, efforts to limit access to public information by lawmakers are cropping up in time for the legislative session.
Two proposals coming from state Sen. Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater, would raise copy prices, add new fees, restrict who can request information and modify records for release by law enforcement, including the race of those arrested.
As reported by Stillwater News Press journalist Ashlynd Huffman, Dugger introduced the legislation at the request of Oklahoma City-based lobby group The Taylor Group. Dugger said these bills were brought to him and that the language was provided by the group.
That’s not surprising. Many bills written by lobbyists and advocates get proposed by lawmakers, including cut-and-paste legislation from national groups typically addressing culture or ideological issues.
Dugger’s bills include Senate Bill 1272, which would limit record requests to Oklahomans. It would double the cost of getting copies of records and would add new fees for information provided in a digital format, such as in an email or on a CD/DVD. Senate Bill 1256 would change what can be made public by law enforcement, including withholding certain details.
These proposals have problems, such eliminating from police records the race and sex of people arrested. That’s troubling, considering rising concerns about disproportionate rates of women and people of color behind bars.
Government records do not belong to the government; it’s public information unless deemed otherwise. Every exemption or obstacle to information shields public officials and agencies from oversight and scrutiny. Power shifts from the public to the government.
Every year, lawmakers are asked by agency officials or lobbyists to black out more data, usually under the guise of public safety or another scare tactic. Or walls are put up to make access difficult, such as raising costs or adding a requirement for in-person retrieval.
The guiding principle on charging for public documents is to allow for recouping actual costs, not making them a revenue source. The move to increase charges hasn’t been explained.
Neither Dugger nor representatives from the Taylor Group confered with advocates for open records, including the Oklahoma Press Association and Freedom of Information Oklahoma. These aren’t just records for media; these are records for everyone.
These are records for information such as a mayor’s salary, teacher payroll, arrest information, court actions, legislative committee meeting minutes, land records and much more. These document the work done in the name of the public.