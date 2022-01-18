Editorial: Problems with proposals that would restrict access to Oklahoma public records

These proposals have problems, such eliminating from police records the race and sex of people arrested. That’s troubling, considering rising concerns about disproportionate rates of women and people of color behind bars.

Government records do not belong to the government; it’s public information unless deemed otherwise. Every exemption or obstacle to information shields public officials and agencies from oversight and scrutiny. Power shifts from the public to the government.

Every year, lawmakers are asked by agency officials or lobbyists to black out more data, usually under the guise of public safety or another scare tactic. Or walls are put up to make access difficult, such as raising costs or adding a requirement for in-person retrieval.

The guiding principle on charging for public documents is to allow for recouping actual costs, not making them a revenue source. The move to increase charges hasn’t been explained.

Neither Dugger nor representatives from the Taylor Group confered with advocates for open records, including the Oklahoma Press Association and Freedom of Information Oklahoma. These aren’t just records for media; these are records for everyone.