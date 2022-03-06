Editorial: Private school vouchers won't improve public education

The latest private school voucher bill offers more of the same; nothing that would improve Oklahoma education and only harms public schools.

Senate Bill 1647 from Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, would take public dollars from the education funding formula and send to private schools for families of four earning up to $154,000. It would be overseen by the state treasurer.

It does not require private schools provide documentation on how tax dollars are spent. It does not require private schools accept all students. It does not require academic progress reporting.

Those are all things mandated of public schools.

The bill passed the Senate Education Committee last month 8-7 and passed a Senate panel 12-8 on Wednesday. It goes to the Senate floor, where it ought to stop.

Without a significant increase in education funding, this bill would cut the existing per-student allocations into smaller amounts. All schools lose funding under this bill, with rural schools taking a more severe hit.

Compared to the metro areas, where most private schools are located, small towns have lower home values and income. Rural areas have fewer financial resources to pick up the slack in state school funding.

The bill is not about student equity. Private schools have the right to deny services for students who need special education modifications, have English as a second language, experienced mental health crises or identify as LGBTQ+.

Vouchers would be between $3,600 and $5,300 each. The state Education Department estimates that if almost 3% of the total Oklahoma student population participates (about 20,000), it would send between $118.5 million and $161.8 million to private schools, according to Oklahoma Watch.

SB 1647 would annually audit only 10% of the voucher funds, compared to 100% of money going into public schools.

Students using vouchers would not undergo the same testing required of public students to gauge academic progress. Quality of education for voucher-using students would be unknown.

Oklahoma has created more school choice. The Legislature loosened school transfer restrictions last year and supports private education through the Nicole Henry Scholarship fund and Scholarship Opportunity grants. Charter and virtual programs have expanded.

The biggest challenge facing Oklahoma public schools is a teacher shortage and low per-pupil expenditures, currently at 47th in the nation. Schools have periodically closed due to not having enough staff.

Oklahoma sets annual records in emergency certification, which puts unqualified teachers in classrooms. In a decade, it went from 32 emergency certifications to 3,228 (2011 to 2021). Classrooms are overcrowded and under-resourced.

At least 90% of Oklahoma students (nearly 700,000) are enrolled in public schools; that’s where attention needs to be.

Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall has stated his legislative body won’t hear voucher bills because the membership isn’t interested. That is a reassuring position.

We encourage senators to drop political posturing and vote against SB 1647 to focus on more productive education measures.

