No one is surprised to hear that Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat plans to bring back private school voucher legislation next session.

This time, it’s possible it would apply only to metro areas, according to reporter Barbara Hoberock.

That doesn’t fix the inherent problems of the legislation. It’s still a bad idea.

Rural lawmakers would be wise to remember that every dollar given to a metro private school is one fewer dollar for their schools. Also, state policies meant for urban schools eventually make their way to rural areas.

In the last session, Treat sponsored Senate Bill 1647, which would have allowed about $161 million in public funds to go to private schools through individual vouchers. The bill was defeated 22-24, so it never advanced.

That didn’t mean the money went to public education. In a time of robust state revenue, public schools got a 0.5% bump that went largely to line items specified by lawmakers.

The problems with Oklahoma education right now are underfunding and disrespect. Districts are two weeks away from classes starting and are scrambling to fill hundreds of open positions. The staffing crisis statewide is real.

Oklahoma’s per-pupil expenditure sits at 46th in the nation, reflecting poor resources for students and teachers. Educator salaries were raised in 2018 after a statewide teacher walkout and now is at 35th nationally.

Vouchers that would send public money to private schools are promoted by some state leaders, including Treat, Gov. Kevin Stitt and his education secretary, Ryan Walters, who say they would expand choices.

They use the pithy “Fund students not systems” motto, as if private schools aren’t also systems.

Students have choices in the public school system through open transfer policies, charter schools and virtual education. For those interested in private schools, the state offers the Nicole Henry Scholarship and the Opportunity Scholarship Fund.

Oklahoma has choices.

Among the problems with the past voucher bills have been accountability and equal standards.

Take SB 1647, for example. There were no provisions for auditing where tax dollars were spent at the private schools and no requirements to track academic performance.

We’ve seen how a lack of oversight can lead to squandering tax dollars.

Those are lessons from the scandal involving the Epic Charter School founders, who now face racketeering charges, and the pending federal investigation into the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

Private schools do not undergo the same testing or reporting of student demographics and achievement requirements as public schools. There would be no way to know whether students are actually getting a better education there than in public schools.

There are bigger what-if scenarios, such as: If a private school opens and more than half, or maybe all, of the students are on vouchers, does that turn into a public school?

Vouchers will not improve public schools, which is where about 90% of Oklahoma’s children are educated. Improving those schools means investing in those schools, not pulling dollars away.

Instead of giving tax money to private schools, Oklahoma would be better served to bolster public schools with what they need. That starts with listening to educators and giving them the respect they deserve.