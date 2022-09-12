Tulsa has been a fortunate city to boast philanthropists dedicated to using their wealth for the greater good of a community — to share in finding solutions to societal challenges.

These influential families mold the way our city approaches problems; they do so in partnership and with an eye on successful outcomes. Tulsa would not be a destination without the leadership of such generosity and vision.

Among the most transformative philanthropic foundations is the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, founded 35 years ago. The foundation has given more than $2 billion in areas including education — from infant care to university graduate programs — criminal justice, gender and reproductive equity, voting rights, and efforts in Israel to support secure communities.

Next month in a private New York ceremony, two members of the family — Lynn and her daughter, Stacy, — will receive the prestigious Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy for their work. Others being honored are country music icon Dolly Parton; Lyda Hill, founder of Hill World Travel; and Manu Chandaria, chairman and CEO of the Kenyan-based steel and aluminum group Comcraft.

We congratulate the Schustermans and also give our sincere gratitude for their contributions to Tulsa. Their effect extends beyond financial support and into leadership in big and small ways.

Schusterman family members are hands-on type of givers, often helping on the frontlines or visiting with people in the programs they support. They are at the table looking for creative ways to approach the hard problems.

This work reflects the philanthropic philosophy of Andrew Carnegie, a Scottish immigrant to the U.S. who became a titan of 19th century industry and one of history’s richest men. He believed that surplus wealth of the few ought to be administered “for the good of the people,” creating large-scale philanthropic projects toward libraries, education, world peace and scientific advancements.

Lynn Schusterman noted in a story with reporter Tim Stanley that her late husband, Charles, was an immigrant, born in the Soviet Union before his family moved to Tulsa while he was a child. In 1971, Charles founded the Samson Investment Company, a privately owned oil and gas company.

“Like Carnegie, Charlie believed education was vitally important. And he believed in helping people cross boundaries no matter the circumstances in which they were born. Also, it was his entrepreneurial spirit that really is what allows us to be here today in this position,” she said.

In receiving the award, the Schustermans are using the attention to highlight troubling local movements, such as removal of books and education restrictions on topics including race.

“We believe it’s important to learn history so we can learn from it, grow and improve. Something our foundation is very focused on nationally is trying to defend the rights of teachers to teach accurate history,” said Stacy Schusterman.

We appreciate their dedication on these issues; they make Tulsa and Oklahoma stronger.