Editorial: President Joe Biden elevates his science adviser to Cabinet level, reflecing a new understanding of the need to appreciate the research-based approach

Even before he was sworn into office, President Joe Biden had made it clear that he is taking a more scientific approach to policy choices.
Biden announced that his new chief science adviser will for the first time be elevated to a Cabinet-level position, meaning the White House voice for a research-based approach to decisions will have a seat at the table when the hard choices are being made.
Pending Senate approval, Biden has chosen Eric Lander, founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, for the position. Lander was a pioneer in mapping the human genome. He is the first life scientist to have that job.
Biden also has asked the nation’s most prominent scientist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to become his chief medical adviser in addition to his current role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Biden is also retaining National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins.
Two prominent female scientists will co-chair the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, The Associated Press reported. Frances Arnold, a California Institute of Technology chemical engineer who won the 2018 Nobel Prize in chemistry, and MIT vice president for research and geophysics professor Maria Zuber will lead the outside science advisory council.
“Science will always be at the forefront of my administration,” Biden said as he announced the impressive lineup of experts on his team.
The pandemic and the poor beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination effort have proven that our nation cannot afford to make critical medical and technological decisions without a full understanding of the science.
If the immediate crisis has emphasized the need for a better appreciation of science, other critical issues will equally prove that point. A rational national approach to such things as global climate change, space exploration, environmental sustainability and other emerging diseases must start with the science.
From his dismissal of the need for masks to his confusing comments about using bleach or other disinfectants as a coronavirus treatment, President Donald Trump seemed to embrace or reject science based on immediate political value. We hope Biden will opt to use it more wisely for better choices in the long-term national interest.
Science is not a photo op, it is an essential tool for wise policy choices. We hope Biden understands that and will remain committed to it.
