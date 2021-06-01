Editorial: President Joe Biden comes to mark Tulsa’s worst moment

Welcome to Tulsa, President Biden.

The president of the United States is one of many dignitaries scheduled to visit Tulsa Tuesday to help mark the 100th anniversary of the city’s worst days, the race massacre of 1921.

A racist mob reigned for two days, killing too many and burning 35 blocks of Black-owned homes and businesses in the Greenwood district.

The city did effectively nothing to protect its Black citizens and then frustrated their efforts to rebuild.

The city fathers covered up the massacre’s shame and never offered a timely acknowledgement, much less an apology or restitution.

We make no effort to excuse the crimes of 1921. We offer no alibi for the endemic racism that sparked the massacre and that continued long after the fires were extinguished.

Tulsa was not exceptional in its attitudes in 1921. Its racism was the racism of much of the nation. This doesn’t excuse or even properly explain the crimes.

But it does give them context, and it helps define why it is proper that the president join in the 100th anniversary events: Tulsa’s sins are the sins of the nation.