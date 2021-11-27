Editorial: Parole board's latest clemency vote a call to re-examine execution process

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has once again recommended clemency for a death-row inmate, but in this case it is not questioning the guilt of the inmate but rather the execution process itself.

On Nov. 17, the board voted 3-2 to recommend clemency to Bigler Jobe “Bud” Stouffer, who was convicted and sentenced to die for the 1985 murder of elementary school teacher Linda Reaves. His execution is planned for Dec. 9.

On the minds of board members is the process used by the state Department of Corrections to carry out executions.

“That process is obviously flawed,” board member Larry Morris said. “We have had individuals on the table suffering for 20 and 30 minutes apiece. And I don’t think that any humane society ought to be executing people that way until we figure out how to do it right.”

Fellow board member Scott Williams, who voted against clemency, nevertheless echoed those concerns.

Oklahoma’s lethal-injection protocol was changed after makers of the drugs previously used stopped selling the product to the state. This prompted the development of a new execution process.

The three executions carried out since then have had complications.