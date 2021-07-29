Editorial: OU's move to the SEC is in the school's best athletic and financial interest

The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas have advised Big 12 officials that they intend to join the Southeastern Conference on July 1, 2025.

The move will increase the schools’ athletic revenue, its public exposure and its recruiting potential. It appears the deal could be wrapped up by the end of the week.

The move has caused some hard feelings at Oklahoma State University. In a statement, President Kayse Shrum said the move was the result of months of planning with the SEC.

“These conversations, which developed over a long period, are a clear breach of the Big 12 Conference bylaws and broke the decades-long bond of trust between our universities,” she said. “It is difficult to understand how an Oklahoma institution of higher education would follow the University of Texas to the detriment of the state of Oklahoma.”

We can understand her feelings. OU and OSU have been athletic running mates for decades, and the rivalry between the two schools is critical to both institutions’ personalities. That competition was the result of nearly 100 years of membership in the same athletic conference, a tradition that will soon be ending.