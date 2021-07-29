Editorial: OU's move to the SEC is in the school's best athletic and financial interest

The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas have advised Big 12 officials that they intend to join the Southeastern Conference on July 1, 2025.
The move will increase the schools’ athletic revenue, its public exposure and its recruiting potential. It appears the deal could be wrapped up by the end of the week.
The move has caused some hard feelings at Oklahoma State University. In a statement, President Kayse Shrum said the move was the result of months of planning with the SEC.
“These conversations, which developed over a long period, are a clear breach of the Big 12 Conference bylaws and broke the decades-long bond of trust between our universities,” she said. “It is difficult to understand how an Oklahoma institution of higher education would follow the University of Texas to the detriment of the state of Oklahoma.”
We can understand her feelings. OU and OSU have been athletic running mates for decades, and the rivalry between the two schools is critical to both institutions’ personalities. That competition was the result of nearly 100 years of membership in the same athletic conference, a tradition that will soon be ending.
But it’s hard to expect OU officials not to make choices that are in the best financial and athletic interest of the school.
SEC membership will put one of the nation’s elite football schools in annual competition with schools of the same caliber, vying for a conference championship that is often equated with the prelude to a national championship.
The SEC brings in more television money, which means more money for its member institutions. OU isn’t honor-bound to make do with less unless OSU is part of the same deal.
We find an opinion piece in Wednesday’s Tulsa World by former OU Coach Bob Stoops to be convincing.
“The advantages are many — greater financial opportunities, better exposure, stronger recruiting and increased competition,” Stoops wrote.
“OU will be competing at the highest level of college football, which is exactly where we should be.”
As Stoops said, change is hard. But in this case, it also is necessary and in the best interest of the university.
