Celebrate loud; celebrate proud; celebrate unapologetically; celebrate the athletic dynasties built by women at the University of Oklahoma.

OU women's athletics wrapped up a phenomenal year, raking in gold and championships across several sports. It's a credit to the school's dedication to equity in women's sports, coaches and student-athletes putting in the work and fans who show up in support.

The Sooner gymnastics team in April landed its second consecutive NCAA championship, its sixth title in the past nine years. The squad claimed 10 All-America honors, including two each for Olivia Trautman and Jordan Bowers.

The gymnasts battled a close contest with Utah, Florida and LSU. Fractions of points separated the teams, making for a dramatic showdown going into the final round.

Earlier this month, the OU softball team cliched the Women's College World Series for a three-peat national championship. This is a softball era dominated by the Sooners, who have won 53 straight games and compiled a 176-8 record in three years.

Coach Patty Gasso has become a legend in her 29 seasons at OU. She began when the team played at a city park where they picked up trash before practice and had to be done by 5 p.m. so other events could happen there. Her leadership has garnered seven national titles, big crowds and even bigger respect.

She was the first college softball coach to earn $1 million annually, an important milestone with ripple effects to other women's sports programs. OU announced that it will place a statue of Gasso at Love's Field, the $48 million new home of the Sooners women's squad starting next year.

Not receiving as many headlines, but equally deserving, is Pippi Lotta Enok, who became the school's first NCAA champion in the heptathlon. It is a contest consisting of the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin throw and 800-meter run. She set a school record with her overall score.

We congratulate these women for their outstanding achievements. We also view it as more than athletic ability. Sports often has an undercurrent of cultural touchstones.

A little more than 50 years ago, girls did not have a right to play sports. Female athletes were rare, stereotyped and dismissed as lesser than.

It has been a decades-long struggle to gain parity between men's and women's sports, a battle that continues today in many schools. While men have sometimes generations, if not centuries, of sports tradition, women are building their own.

In doing this, women are breaking down those stereotypes, charting a new path, removing barriers for girls and giving audiences exciting competitions. Women are making history and traditions for girls to build upon.

While competition is fierce among women in sports, there is also a camaraderie. They may trash talk during games, just as men do, but they often offer encouragement outside those moments. That was on display after the softball championship when Gasso consoled Florida State players and the teams gathered in a communal prayer circle.

These women represent the best of sports and of Oklahoma.