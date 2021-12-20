Editorial: OU-Tulsa computer science expansion will have long-term payoffs

That’s why OU-Tulsa’s plans are so important. The school will increase its focus on software engineering, cybersecurity and embedded systems by hiring new faculty and staff to provide instruction and constructing new teaching and research labs. It will add several hundred students to the enrollment and hire more than 20 faculty members over six years.

This is being done in partnership with the George Kaiser Family Foundation. GKFF has a history of supporting OU-Tulsa including sponsoring multiple endowed chairs. Four of those faculty chairs will be directed toward this initiative, and the foundation will provide enrichment funding to assist with underwriting the computer science expansion.

The expansion adds a public higher education option to Tulsans wanting to seek these degrees. Other schools also have credentials and degrees in tech areas, but it hasn’t been enough.

Tulsa cannot go wrong with having more opportunities for computer science and STEM degrees. To attract higher-paying jobs, the city needs a higher-educated pool of employees for hiring.

To do this, OU-Tulsa and GKFF are stepping up to bolster the workforce infrastructure that will have long-term payoffs.