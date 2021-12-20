Editorial: OU-Tulsa computer science expansion will have long-term payoffs

The recent announcement of expanding computer science programs at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa campus sets the stage for a boom in the city tech workforce.
These are necessary skills and knowledge to attract and expand the workforce and create economic prosperity in the region. A challenge in the tech industry has been recruiting a ready workforce for these higher credentialed jobs.
Tulsa needs its higher education partners to provide the type of instruction essential to innovation and entrepreneurship in the tech fields. We need more college graduates and need those graduates prepared for positions in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The city has been fortunate in the past year to land some tech companies such as the Canoo electric vehicles and the L3Harris aerospace expansion. INCOG is a finalist for a federal grant to implement an ambitious plan for advanced mobility in the region. All need trained tech workers.
Economic forecasts for decades have emphasized a robust future for tech jobs affecting every sector. Future economies will depend on how adaptable a workforce is to these technology-based positions.
That’s why OU-Tulsa’s plans are so important. The school will increase its focus on software engineering, cybersecurity and embedded systems by hiring new faculty and staff to provide instruction and constructing new teaching and research labs. It will add several hundred students to the enrollment and hire more than 20 faculty members over six years.
This is being done in partnership with the George Kaiser Family Foundation. GKFF has a history of supporting OU-Tulsa including sponsoring multiple endowed chairs. Four of those faculty chairs will be directed toward this initiative, and the foundation will provide enrichment funding to assist with underwriting the computer science expansion.
The expansion adds a public higher education option to Tulsans wanting to seek these degrees. Other schools also have credentials and degrees in tech areas, but it hasn’t been enough.
Tulsa cannot go wrong with having more opportunities for computer science and STEM degrees. To attract higher-paying jobs, the city needs a higher-educated pool of employees for hiring.
To do this, OU-Tulsa and GKFF are stepping up to bolster the workforce infrastructure that will have long-term payoffs.
