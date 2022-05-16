Editorial: OU Polytech Institute to bolster workforce development needs

The University of Oklahoma became the most recent institution to recognize Tulsa as fertile ground for growing technology fields with the announcement of the opening of the Polytech Institute.

Tulsa’s region has expanded its reach in attracting STEM industries, particularly at the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor with the $4.4 billion investment of Google to the rumored courtship of Panasonic with $700 million in state incentives.

This is great news for the Tulsa area in securing prosperous and flourishing companies. But northeastern Oklahoma needs to step up its workforce development to have enough workers.

The city is fortunate to have Tulsa Community College as an affordable option for higher education, including the Tulsa Achieves program, which grants free tuition for qualifying high school graduates.

The University of Tulsa last year launched its School of Cyber Studies to bolster its emphasis on engineering and technology-related programs. Oklahoma State University is focusing more on tech fields. Niche programs like Holberton Tulsa are contributing unique approaches to STEM education.

The OU Polytechnic Institute in Tulsa will offer bachelor’s and graduate degree programs focused on innovation and advanced technology. The degrees would prepare students for higher-paying jobs in telehealth, autonomous technology, electric vehicles, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing and software engineering.

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. called it “one of the most ambitious and game-changing investments ever made in Tulsa.”

Local philanthropic partners for OU Polytechnic include the George Kaiser Family Foundation and BOK Financial.

Ramping up tech education is part of a looming workforce problem. Last month, the state’s higher education chancellor, Allison Garrett, noted Oklahoma’s worker shortage in areas requiring higher education.

Garrett said that by 2028, about 66 of Oklahoma’s top 100 critical occupations will require a college degree. But only 26% of Oklahomans currently hold a bachelor’s degree, well below the national average of 33%. Computer science was among the lowest-sought degrees.

A solution must be as all-encompassing as the obstacles.

That includes upping college readiness by investing in early childhood through high school education, providing families with supports to lower adverse childhood experiences, addressing the state’s abysmal mental health outcomes, and making higher education and advanced CareerTech programs accessible.

We appreciate OU’s response and commitment to Tulsa with the Polytech Institute. The city, state and university will be well-served with this program.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.