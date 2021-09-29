Editorial: Open up legitimate banking to cannabis businesses to reduce crime

The U.S. Senate ought to pass the National Defense Authorization Act with the provision that allows the marijuana industry to use the banking system.

For too long, Congress has ignored the growing acceptance and various uses of marijuana, keeping the drug listed as a Schedule I substance; that’s the same category as cocaine and LSD.

Marijuana is legal in some form in 36 states and four territories, including Oklahoma.

The refusal of Congress to update the classification means cannabis-related businesses cannot use the U.S. banking system. The cash-only model provides a perfect setup for criminal activity. It creates natural targets of the businesses and stymies investigations into fraud and money laundering.

By keeping the cannabis industry off the federal grid, a lot of cash circulates without any tracking or accountability.

The U.S. House passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act with a provision allowing cannabis-related businesses to use the banking system.

Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin voted no, in part because of that section, saying it would “allow illicit cannabis businesses to use the banking system, advancing the legalization agenda.”