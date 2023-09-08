If the recent addresses from Gov. Kevin Stitt and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. reveal anything, it's that state-tribal relations are not going to get better without intervention.

Stitt, a Cherokee citizen, has been aggressive toward tribes from the time he took office. It started with a failed attempt to re-negotiate gaming compacts and ramped up after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 ruled in the McGirt case that several northeastern tribal reservations were never de-established as it pertains to law enforcement.

Stitt largely depends on costly litigation and public opinion, using harsh language and hypotheticals. He has a reasonable concern about how McGirt could expand into other areas such as income tax or property rights.

Right after the McGirt ruling, a calmer, more diplomatic approach could have established a framework benefiting the state and tribes. Sadly, that moment has passed, and only fighting words remain.

In Stitt's State of State address in Tulsa, he said the state was battling for authority of northeastern Oklahoma against tribes in a "storm of injustice."

“Let me be clear: Tribal governments disbanded and allotted out all the land in 1907 at statehood. Other states didn’t do that,” Stitt said.

That led to guests at the Osage Casino & Hotel table to walk out. The following weekend during the Cherokee National Holiday in Tahlequah, Hoskin remained steadfast in opposing "the enemies of sovereignty" during his State of the Nation.

“We will take the defense of tribal sovereignty wherever it leads us, be it the courts, the halls of Congress, the state Legislature or out in the communities. Anyone who extends a hand of friendship to the Cherokee Nation will be met with that same hand of friendship.”

Oklahoma isn't like other states when it comes to its formation and Indigenous history. Tribal nations experienced forcible removal, breakup of land and purposeful weakening of their governments. The 1934 Indian Reorganization Act started re-establishing tribal governments but excluded Oklahoma. That changed two years later with the Oklahoma Indian Welfare Act, and civil rights movements in the 1970s further strengthened tribal nations.

Now, tribal governments are flourishing, and the state experiences success with that. Rural Oklahoma has roads, clean water, electricity, cell services and health care funded by tribal nations. The nations regularly donate to public schools.

Oklahoma has a complicated and delicate balance between state and tribal governments. When strong, this relationship is a valuable asset.

Stitt maintains his assertive tactics, which haven't been successful. Likewise, tribal leaders have little incentive to work with the governor's office.

We see the best avenues to break the standoff through the Legislature and Attorney General Gentner Drummond, as the state's top law enforcement officer. Oklahomans and tribal citizens need leaders to engage in honest negotiation to establish clear jurisdictional boundaries.

Hoskin has repeatedly stated friendship is the best path forward with his nation, a sentiment expressed by several other tribal leaders in public addresses. We urge Oklahoma leaders to trust in their promises and chart a more amicable path.