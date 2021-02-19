Editorial: One big lesson of a cold week south of the Red River -- we’re one nation that has to solve its problems together

Under normal circumstances, it doesn’t take much to get Oklahomans to throw shade on Texas.

The Lone Star State’s arrogance and affluence has made “Mess with Texas” an unofficial motto for our state, played out in everything from football games to tax policy.

But only the hardest heart would not be empathetic toward the genuine human suffering south of the Red River during the recent arctic cold wave.

Millions of Texans have suffered in a week of blackouts, and too many have died. For many Oklahomans, the pain is personal as friends and families have been forced to deal with frozen pipes, a lack of heat, homelessness and worse.

Many Oklahomans have faced the same problems, but as everything is bigger in Texas, so is the emergency ... and the state’s inability to deal with it.

Beyond the natural sympathy of the situation and the need for the nation to respond with appropriate emergency relief, there are policy lessons to be learned.

For almost 100 years, Texas has intentionally and recklessly isolated itself from the rest of the nation’s energy grid.