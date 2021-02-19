Editorial: One big lesson of a cold week south of the Red River -- we’re one nation that has to solve its problems together

Under normal circumstances, it doesn’t take much to get Oklahomans to throw shade on Texas.
The Lone Star State’s arrogance and affluence has made “Mess with Texas” an unofficial motto for our state, played out in everything from football games to tax policy.
But only the hardest heart would not be empathetic toward the genuine human suffering south of the Red River during the recent arctic cold wave.
Millions of Texans have suffered in a week of blackouts, and too many have died. For many Oklahomans, the pain is personal as friends and families have been forced to deal with frozen pipes, a lack of heat, homelessness and worse.
Many Oklahomans have faced the same problems, but as everything is bigger in Texas, so is the emergency ... and the state’s inability to deal with it.
Beyond the natural sympathy of the situation and the need for the nation to respond with appropriate emergency relief, there are policy lessons to be learned.
For almost 100 years, Texas has intentionally and recklessly isolated itself from the rest of the nation’s energy grid.
It compounded that isolation by deregulating its energy market in 2002, despite ample evidence that to do so would expose the state to disaster.
The result has been a state that was unprepared politically and economically for an anticipatable emergency and that lacked the infrastructure resources to address solvable issues in a timely fashion.
It isn’t surprising that political foolishness ensued. After all, Texas. Some of the most foolish moments came when politicians like Gov. Greg Abbott somehow sought to link the state’s woes with the Green New Deal, a policy that exists only in theory.
Texas deserves our nation’s pity and its help.
The nation — and the interdependent nature of the states is the prime lesson of the Texas tragedy — must harden utilities against the anticipatable challenges of climate change and pursue a broad energy portfolio that will ensure sustainable power and promote a stable climate.
Texans are an independent lot, but we suspect we’ll be hearing a lot less about the great Texit secession anytime soon. A state that can’t keep the lights on, has very little business going it alone.
Featured video: