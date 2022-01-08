Editorial: Oklahoma's weakness on COVID opens door to surge of omicron variant

The current outbreak is rippling through the economy. Schools are going to distance learning due to staff shortages from illness, causing parents to stay home with children. Employers are also dealing with worker outbreaks.

Oklahoma has 53.1% of its residents fully vaccinated, compared to 61.7% nationally. Only 27.8% of the state’s fully vaccinated population has gotten a booster, compared with 30.8% across the country.

Vaccines slow the spread, lessen symptoms for those who contract it and reduce opportunities for more mutations. To date, more than 9.3 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered; it is not in any way experimental.

A pernicious obstinance has taken hold among those resisting or refusing to be vaccinated. This stubbornness is as infectious as the disease, and it’s causing harm. We need more effort to break through whatever obstacles are keeping people from being vaccinated.

For those holding out for nonmedical reasons, we urge a change of heart and ask them to recognize the risks posed. We have a civic responsibility to do what we can for the greater good.

