Oklahoma does not need to waste its money and time challenging the U.S. Constitution to allow tax dollars to fund religious education. The state has higher priorities when it comes to public schools.

That’s just one reason the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board ought to vote down a request from the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and Diocese of Tulsa to create an online religious charter school.

The church asked the board to approve a sponsorship of St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, stating there are Catholic students in rural areas who cannot attend a private Catholic school, and it wants to boost course offerings at existing Catholic schools with online options.

However, nothing is stopping Catholic leaders from doing either of those using their private funds.

Oklahoma’s current and former attorneys general disagree about the request’s legality.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s appointee, John O’Connor, issued an opinion arguing public money for religious schools is constitutional. Current Attorney General Gentner Drummond, elected in November, reversed that opinion, outlining several reasons including that O’Connor’s opinion “misuses the concept of religious liberty by employing it as a means to justify state-funded religion.”

We are swayed by Drummond’s position, especially because the application is overtly religious in its teachings and operation. It would open the door to funding schools of all faiths and pseudo-faiths.

The Oklahoma Constitution is clear in stating the Legislature "establish and maintain a system of free public schools."

Even more, Oklahoma is being used as a test case, meaning its authors know this is unprecedented. The church and its attorneys from the Notre Dame Law School Religious Liberty Clinic intended the application to be bound for courts to push the limits of the U.S. Constitution.

This is part of a conservative national agenda, not something a groundswell of Oklahoma families are seeking.

Oklahoma doesn’t need to take on the battles from out-of-state interests. Our state has better use of its legal resources.

In Oklahoma, more than 90% of students attend public schools. There are options in traditional schools, charter, virtual and alternative schools. Many districts offer hybrid models.

Private schools operate without government mandates of academic testing, curriculum standards or financial reporting. Families wishing to explore those choices are free to do so.

A better use of tax dollars for education is bolstering the public schools already in place. Pay teachers more, invest in classroom resources, encourage more people to enter the teaching profession and become allies with public schools.

Faith institutions have traditionally been critical partners with their community’s public schools, from providing volunteers to helping with fundraisers. It’s mission work in action bringing together students, parents and residents of different faiths.

We encourage Oklahoma’s Catholic leaders to explore how the church can be more collaborative and supportive of public schools, which also educate Catholic youth. It would be time well-spent that doesn’t force a courtroom showdown.