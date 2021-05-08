Editorial: Oklahoma's vaccination rate is slow; We can do better

We urge all eligible Oklahomans to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccination is safe, effective and free. It protects the individual against a potentially deadly disease. It prevents spread of the infection to friends, family and even strangers encountered. It decreases the chance of an evolving virus from attacking society again.

Some have access problems. From the White House to the local health department, officials have worked for months to get the shots easily available in mass pods, outreach clinics, commercial outlets and doctors’ offices. As of last week, there were 224 registered Tulsa County pandemic providers that had vaccine to serve as access points, but public health officials need to overcome remaining access challenges.

Some are willing to be vaccinated, but haven’t been strongly motivated to do so. If the unvaccinated person were the only one at risk, such thinking would be less dangerous. But going unvaccinated risks the lives of those who can’t receive the vaccine and the small portion of the population for whom the vaccine is ineffective. More menacingly, it provides a pathway for the virus to continue reproducing and evolving, potentially becoming deadlier, more easily transmitted or immune to the vaccines’ protections. Get motivated. Get vaccinated.