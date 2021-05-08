Editorial: Oklahoma's vaccination rate is slow; We can do better

We urge all eligible Oklahomans to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Vaccination is safe, effective and free. It protects the individual against a potentially deadly disease. It prevents spread of the infection to friends, family and even strangers encountered. It decreases the chance of an evolving virus from attacking society again.
Some have access problems. From the White House to the local health department, officials have worked for months to get the shots easily available in mass pods, outreach clinics, commercial outlets and doctors’ offices. As of last week, there were 224 registered Tulsa County pandemic providers that had vaccine to serve as access points, but public health officials need to overcome remaining access challenges.
Some are willing to be vaccinated, but haven’t been strongly motivated to do so. If the unvaccinated person were the only one at risk, such thinking would be less dangerous. But going unvaccinated risks the lives of those who can’t receive the vaccine and the small portion of the population for whom the vaccine is ineffective. More menacingly, it provides a pathway for the virus to continue reproducing and evolving, potentially becoming deadlier, more easily transmitted or immune to the vaccines’ protections. Get motivated. Get vaccinated.
Some people are concerned about the vaccines’ safety based on things they have read online or heard from friends. Millions have been vaccinated safely. The vaccines have been closely monitored, and we know that the dangers of complications for relatively small number of people are much, much lower than the dangers of the disease.
Some resist vaccination because they don’t like the national leadership. Public health should not be a political issue. From Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump and Jim Inhofe, political leaders from both parties have urged their fellow Americans to be vaccinated.
Early in the vaccination process, Oklahoma was a national leader in getting shots in arms, but in recent weeks, that progress has slowed.
Most recent federal reports of the fully vaccinated portion of the population put Oklahoma at No. 35 in the nation with 28.8%. Some 38.1% have had at least one dose, putting the state in 38th place. We were also disturbed by a recent report in The Oklahoman that some 114,580 people — 9.4% of those to receive the first dose of the Moderna or Pfiezer vaccines — were at least two weeks late in receiving their second dose.
We can do better than that. The state’s goal is to have administered 3 million doses by Memorial Day.
Get vaccinated, Oklahoma, and finish the job by getting the second dose. It’s easy and free. It will keep you, your family and your fellow Americans healthy.
Featured video: