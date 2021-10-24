Editorial: Oklahoma's teacher shortage must be fixed for better future workforce

Anyone paying attention during the 2018 teacher walkout would have recognized the resulting pay increase as a bandage, not a solution.

All it did was slow down the bleed of teacher and staff losses. Now, that wound is worse.

Oklahoma has a teacher shortage, and it’s worsening. Some districts are already in crisis mode, others are bracing for it.

Recently, three lawmakers who are former teachers held a legislative interim study to get at the causes behind this growing problem. They found much had to do with poor treatment educators are receiving from the public.

Education leaders warned of struggles in recruitment and retention before COVID-19 hit nearly 18 months ago. The pandemic sped up the inevitable; there are not enough applicants for teacher vacancies.

The difference in this exodus is about increasing criticisms of public education, micromanaging of classrooms and bad behavior toward school staff.