Editorial: Oklahoma's teacher shortage must be fixed for better future workforce

Anyone paying attention during the 2018 teacher walkout would have recognized the resulting pay increase as a bandage, not a solution.
All it did was slow down the bleed of teacher and staff losses. Now, that wound is worse.
Oklahoma has a teacher shortage, and it’s worsening. Some districts are already in crisis mode, others are bracing for it.
Recently, three lawmakers who are former teachers held a legislative interim study to get at the causes behind this growing problem. They found much had to do with poor treatment educators are receiving from the public.
Education leaders warned of struggles in recruitment and retention before COVID-19 hit nearly 18 months ago. The pandemic sped up the inevitable; there are not enough applicants for teacher vacancies.
The difference in this exodus is about increasing criticisms of public education, micromanaging of classrooms and bad behavior toward school staff.
Adding to that is the threat of COVID-19. Educators are disproportionately affected with 27% of teachers saying in a statewide survey they contracted the virus, compared to 15% of the Oklahoma population. Of those surveyed, 94% said at least one student in their building had tested positive, and 82% had at least one colleague in their building testing positive.
Retirements shot up 38% from the previous year, which had been holding at a steady lower level, according to a Tulsa World report last month by reporter Andrea Eger. That story quoted teachers feeling overwhelmed, including one teacher flipped off by a parent during an elementary online lesson.
These frustrations were repeated at the interim study hearing by Sabra Tucker, executive director of the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association.
“What I heard from people is that ‘my health is not worth staying in the classroom. As much as I love teaching and students, I do not love all the stress of being in the classroom with unrealistic expectations and more and more demands than I have ever had before in my entire career.’”
For Oklahoma to be prosperous, it needs a strong public education system. The backbone is having enough qualified teachers in the classrooms and support staff to handle jobs like transportation and meals.
Making this worse are shortages in support staff and in substitute teachers.
The state could make changes such as dropping certification exams for graduates with education degrees and on-the-job training and lowering the costs of those tests. Lawmakers must continue making improvements in compensation.
Public schools are educating about 695,000 students from pre-K through seniors, compared to about 38,000 in private schools. Schemes that peel funding and resources from public education have no place in Oklahoma right now.
The teacher shortage ought to be a priority among lawmakers to have enough graduates ready for college and trained for a future workforce.
