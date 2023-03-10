Booker T. Washington High School’s Traci Manuel, Oklahoma’s newest State Teacher of the Year, has a message of perseverance. She leads by example.

She is the first Black woman to win the state’s top educator award, the third TPS teacher to win in 60 years, and gave away part of her prize so a student could attend college in the fall.

We are proud of Manuel, and we offer congratulations and godspeed as she travels across Oklahoma next year for speaking engagements as an educator ambassador. Based on her acceptance speech, she has a lot to say that’s worth hearing.

“I said to my students and I say to them every day: ‘We will have high expectations and we will achieve every goal that is set in front of you. I will accept nothing less of you.’ So, I tell all educators today and tomorrow that we have to push our children.”

But Manuel understands that support outside the classroom is just as important. Having been a struggling student herself, she credits her parents and extended family for that needed push. She gave up lunch time and hanging out with friends to study.

Those lessons extended into her home, and she recounted how her grandmother would watch post-game interviews on television and have Manuel correct the grammar of those speaking.

Still, when she was a senior at Booker T. Washington High School, a counselor told her college was not an option for her. That would be devastating for any young person to hear.

But Manuel wasn’t stopped. A mentor, Jo Bright, enrolled her in ACT preparation courses at the North Mabee Boys and Girls Club and called her daily to offer encouragement.

After Manuel earned her degree, she studied achievement gaps at Eastern Michigan University. She found that Tulsa had among the nation’s worst disparities and decided to return home to help fix it.

It was a windy road. She worked as a long-term substitute, teaching assistant and parent facilitator. These different roles gave her a unique perspective about Oklahoma schools.

Once becoming an English teacher, she worked her personal lessons into her education approach. She knows that getting a student caught up in reading means getting to know the student’s family.

Teachers cannot do their jobs alone; they need the support of a community.

Oklahoma has been in a teacher shortage crisis for some years now. An anti-public school fringe has been on the attack, making it even more difficult to persuade people to enter the profession.

All the Teacher of the Year candidates are examples of the best in education. They come from big and small schools and span academic disciplines. Yet they have similarities in their devotion to students, many giving of their own time and resources to help kids.

Manuel showed that trait of generosity in giving Booker T. Washington student A’Taylor Elliott a tuition waiver of 16 undergraduate credit hours from the University of Oklahoma, which came as part of her prize. Elliott did not qualify for enough scholarships or financial aid to attend OU. Now she will be enrolled there in the fall.

Manuel’s passion and enthusiasm is contagious, and Oklahomans will be well-served to listen to what she has to say.