Editorial: Oklahoma's nearly 20-year high in domestic violence will have generational damage

In a year that was already one of the worst for domestic violence, Tulsa County led the way with the highest rate in Oklahoma.

It’s startling that 13 out of 1,000 of the county’s residents experienced domestic abuse last year. The victims aren’t just those being battered. It affects children in the home and others who try to help victims.

That trauma plays out in the workforce and in classrooms. It spills over into mental and physical health needs. This violence causes generational damage.

Oklahoma Watch reports that the state hit a nearly 20-year high in the number of domestic violence incidents last year, at 27,089 cases. Of those, 80% were assault and battery and 61 Oklahomans were murdered by their abuser.

Safe intervention isn’t as simple as telling a victim to leave a dangerous situation. The complexities are frustrating but real and challenging.