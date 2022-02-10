Editorial: Oklahomans would be best served by state leaders accepting post-McGirt reality

This is the situation Stitt highlighted in the address with the case of an 11-year-old Wagoner boy killed in 2013 by a drunken driver, who was sentenced to 19 years. But the Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals overturned the decision because the boy was a tribal citizen and his death occurred in Indian Country.

Left unsaid was that the driver remains in prison pending a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill, attending the address at the invitation of House Speaker Charles McCall, said in response: “I have no tolerance for his continued ignorance of the facts and his sowing of false fear.”

Just a week prior, Hill offered a reset in his State of the Nation: “To those who have refused to collaborate and have instead sought to sow chaos, fear and misunderstanding, I would extend yet another invitation to join us. It is not too late for us to begin anew. If you’re willing to put your past rhetoric behind you, so are we.”