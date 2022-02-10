Editorial: Oklahomans would be best served by state leaders accepting post-McGirt reality

Two years have passed since the U.S. Supreme Court strengthened tribal sovereignty in Oklahoma by ruling that the reservation for the Muscogee Nation was never de-established by Congress.
Since then, state efforts to overturn the ruling have failed, and scare tactics have proven untrue. The only viable recourse is congressional action, and that’s unlikely to happen.
In the new post-McGirt era, it’s time for state leaders and law enforcement to face this new reality.
In Monday’s State of the State address, Gov. Kevin Stitt took another shot at the McGirt decision, saying it “jeopardizes justice.” Previously, he called it the state’s greatest threat, over the ongoing pandemic that has taken nearly 14,000 Oklahoma lives. Other leaders have portrayed it with exaggerations or falsehoods.
In truth, it overturned less than 1% of the prison population. Of the 235 cases affected, at least 71% had charges re-filed in U.S. or tribal courts. Half of the remaining were serving sentences for nonviolent drug crimes. The remainder, about 35 cases, face issues of federal statute of limitations.
This is the situation Stitt highlighted in the address with the case of an 11-year-old Wagoner boy killed in 2013 by a drunken driver, who was sentenced to 19 years. But the Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals overturned the decision because the boy was a tribal citizen and his death occurred in Indian Country.
Left unsaid was that the driver remains in prison pending a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill, attending the address at the invitation of House Speaker Charles McCall, said in response: “I have no tolerance for his continued ignorance of the facts and his sowing of false fear.”
Just a week prior, Hill offered a reset in his State of the Nation: “To those who have refused to collaborate and have instead sought to sow chaos, fear and misunderstanding, I would extend yet another invitation to join us. It is not too late for us to begin anew. If you’re willing to put your past rhetoric behind you, so are we.”
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. struck a similar tone in a Tulsa World op-ed on Sunday: “The state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation may not always agree. But let us negotiate at the table in good faith and find common ground. Let us coexist as sovereigns.”
After Stitt’s address, Hoskin said cooperation would catch cases like the one cited, “… the way to resolve these matters is to bring everyone together—tribes, state leaders, law enforcement, Congress, and local officials—to develop real solutions, not to seek endless litigation that creates headlines but not much else.”
The chilled relationship between tribal and state leaders have only caused harm. But, many tribal officials have indicated an openness to forge new beginning, an opportunity worth taking.
We urge Stitt to take a different, more conciliatory approach that acknowledges McGirt. The state is strongest with partnerships with our sovereign neighbors.