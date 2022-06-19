Editorial: Oklahomans shouldn't be surprised at pitiful COVID-19 response ranking

Oklahoma officials failed in responding to COVID-19, landing at No. 50 among states and the District of Columbia, according to a new report from an independent research nonprofit.

The Commonwealth Fund is a respected foundation focusing on health policy reform and a high-performance health system. It released a scorecard last week — the State Health System Performance — that shows only Mississippi had a weaker response.

This should not be a surprise to any Oklahoman who has been following the data since the pandemic began. The state consistently exceeded national rates in deaths, hospitalizations and new infections. Now, it lags in vaccination rates.

At its height, patients had to be transported out of state, ventilators were in short supply and hospitals scrambled for staff.

State and local officials politicized public health by squabbling over recommendations on masks, school shutdowns and business restrictions.

The Oklahoma State Health Department went through three directors and four state epidemiologists and tinkered with data reporting. The agency halted releasing city and ZIP code level information to the surprise of health care workers, pre-paid for $5.4 million in PPE that was never received and ordered $2.6 million in the unproven—and now discredited—hydroxychloroquine drug. A pandemic center never got off the ground.

Oklahoma was fortunate to have other institutions step up to give accurate and full information to the public. Those include officials from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Medical Association and area hospitals.

Infections spread so swiftly that deeper shades of red were needed on maps. As of June 14, Oklahoma has reported 14,458 COVID-related deaths.

The scorecard ranked states by the rate of several measures.

Oklahoma ranked 50th in hospital admissions, 47th in days of hospital staffing shortages, 45th for days of high ICU stress, 40th for excessive deaths and 19th for deaths of nursing home residents. The state is 45th in adults who are vaccinated and have one booster.

To date, Oklahoma hasn’t reached a 70% full-vaccination rate for individuals ages 12 and up, and according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, only 57.7% of Oklahomans have two shots. Pockets of the state still have outbreaks.

Oklahomans died from this pitiful pandemic response, and there is plenty of blame to go around. History will not be kind to this era and the behavior of some of our leaders.

We appreciate all the health care workers, advocates and people who stepped up as helpers. Our hope is that much can be learned to save lives in the next public health emergency.

