Editorial: Oklahomans have stayed passionate but peaceful in school board treatment

Thankfully, Oklahomans haven't strayed across the line, going by local reports. That doesn't mean people aren't upset with local board members, raise their voices or even display poor behavior. They just haven't been violent.

That's how it should be. Oklahomans ought to condemn violence against elected officials.

Board members generally seek office because they care about schools. They typically have children or grandchildren in schools. They view public education a critical aspect of a healthy community and workforce.

Their most important votes are for the superintendent and annual budgets. But, some issues get more impassioned responses.

Lately, that's been about mask mandates, quarantine rules and distance learning. The continued misinformation about critical race theory has compounded anger.

Every year, board members face controversies specific to their districts such as changes in a mascot, bell times, dress codes, school closures or staff decisions. Sometimes, a national issue like Common Core or American exceptionalism will take the spotlight.

We don't always agree with local school boards, but we defend the right of local control of schools.