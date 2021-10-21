Editorial: Oklahomans have stayed passionate but peaceful in school board treatment

Nationally, stories are emerging about school board members being threatened with violence and educators being assaulted.
Elected board members are resigning out of fear, and teachers from Texas to California have been attacked. Angry groups have shown up to illegally disrupt meetings, leading to scuffles and arrests.
The National School Boards Association sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Sept. 29 asking for assistance to ensure the safety of board members and educators. It led to an Oct. 4 memorandum by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland seeking meetings with local law enforcement to discuss the rise in "criminal conduct."
The memo cites "… a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff …" The key words being "criminal" and "violence."
To argue against the actual memo language is arguing in favor of violence against school officials.
This is not about emotionally charged meetings, protests or upset calls and letters. It is not taking away fundamental advocacy, free speech or parental participation.
This is about dealing with people who cross the line into physical attacks and violent intimidation.
Predictably, the memo is being mischaracterized in a show of partisanship by a growing number of Republicans, including Sen. James Lankford and Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor.
In a press release, O'Connor repeated the falsehood that the Biden administration referred to involved parents as "domestic terrorists." President Joe Biden has not commented on the issue, and the memo has no reference to terrorism.
Thankfully, Oklahomans haven't strayed across the line, going by local reports. That doesn't mean people aren't upset with local board members, raise their voices or even display poor behavior. They just haven't been violent.
That's how it should be. Oklahomans ought to condemn violence against elected officials.
Board members generally seek office because they care about schools. They typically have children or grandchildren in schools. They view public education a critical aspect of a healthy community and workforce.
Their most important votes are for the superintendent and annual budgets. But, some issues get more impassioned responses.
Lately, that's been about mask mandates, quarantine rules and distance learning. The continued misinformation about critical race theory has compounded anger.
Every year, board members face controversies specific to their districts such as changes in a mascot, bell times, dress codes, school closures or staff decisions. Sometimes, a national issue like Common Core or American exceptionalism will take the spotlight.
We don't always agree with local school boards, but we defend the right of local control of schools.
We're encouraged that Oklahomans have avoided the physical attacks and violent threats experienced in other places. We want public involvement in schools, but in ways that don't lead to assaults.