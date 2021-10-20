Editorial: Oklahomans continuing to go hungry

The facility opened 15 years ago with the ability to distribute 20 million pounds of food a year. Last year, 37.2 million pounds of food moved through the center.

It has run out of room to meet the needs of those who continue to have trouble affording food.

The food bank operates as a distribution center to 350 community agencies to support over 400 food assistance programs in a 24-county area. These include food pantries, after-school program, senior meal programs and veterans' initiatives.

It's an impressive and efficient network.

But, it cannot feed everyone in need or replace SNAP, formerly called food stamps. That program allows people to get what they need and support businesses where they shop.

SNAP also has a far greater reach as a supplement to income to prevent hunger.

The food bank developed unique programs such as weekend food backpacks for kids and prepared meals in a culinary center. It has the flexibility for innovation with its partners.

Hunger is going to get worse with supply chain problems raising costs of food. The Eastern Oklahoma Community Food Bank is in a good position to meet these challenges.