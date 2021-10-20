Editorial: Oklahomans continuing to go hungry

Hunger in America doesn't look like stereotypes of waifish or chronically unemployed people.
Food insecurity means stretching food by choosing cheap options with little nutrition or skipping meals. It means viewing food as a survival challenge rather than pleasure or entertainment.
Oklahoma hasn't fared well in measures of hunger.
The state was No. 6 last year in the rate of people who are food insecure, according to Feeding America. It was No. 5 in 2019 and 2018.
One in six residents are food insecure. One in four Oklahoma children go hungry, and that worsened to one in three during the pandemic. One in 10 senior residents struggle getting food.
About 71% of people using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are in families with children. Of those, 32% have family members who are elderly or with disabilities, and about 43% are in working families.
Many Oklahomans are struggling to make ends meet.
The affect is felt in schools where teachers try to educate unfocused, hungry children and on the job with workers more susceptible to illness due to poor nutrition.
It is found in the numerous poor health indicators for the state. Oklahoma ranks No. 4 in obesity, No. 13 in diabetes and No. 9 in high blood pressure.
Oklahomans have the second lowest rate of physical activity and vegetable and fruit consumption.
The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma faced these growing challenges to provide healthy food. Now, it must expand its outreach.
It launched a $28 million fundraising campaign to double its distribution center's capacity and quadruple the culinary kitchen.
The facility opened 15 years ago with the ability to distribute 20 million pounds of food a year. Last year, 37.2 million pounds of food moved through the center.
It has run out of room to meet the needs of those who continue to have trouble affording food.
The food bank operates as a distribution center to 350 community agencies to support over 400 food assistance programs in a 24-county area. These include food pantries, after-school program, senior meal programs and veterans' initiatives.
It's an impressive and efficient network.
But, it cannot feed everyone in need or replace SNAP, formerly called food stamps. That program allows people to get what they need and support businesses where they shop.
SNAP also has a far greater reach as a supplement to income to prevent hunger.
The food bank developed unique programs such as weekend food backpacks for kids and prepared meals in a culinary center. It has the flexibility for innovation with its partners.
Hunger is going to get worse with supply chain problems raising costs of food. The Eastern Oklahoma Community Food Bank is in a good position to meet these challenges.
The expansion of the center is necessary for improving Oklahoma's health, education and workforce outcomes.