Editorial: Oklahomans, community leaders must be vigilant against COVID with new variant, early surge

An Oklahoma surge in COVID-19 arrived sooner than expected, just as a new variant is being battled in South Africa, Europe and China.
Projections for the state’s rise in the virus is not anticipated to be worse than the summer peak, but only if a new variant doesn’t take hold, according to a story from reporter Corey Jones.
For months, that concern has been the delta variant. Now, the identification of the new omicron variant in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Belgium and Hong Kong makes this even more troubling.
It was first detected in Botswana and cases are being investigated in other countries including the Czech Republic, Austria, Israel and the Netherlands. More countries are confirming omicron cases daily.
Countries are working fast to contain the omicron variant from spreading. President Joe Biden joined international leaders in enacting travel restrictions to certain countries. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson brought back face mask requirements for public buildings and transportation.
Much is unknown about the omicron variant, but researchers are concerned that it will be more infectious. Early testing indicates the omicron variant is outpacing delta in South Africa.
Public health experts and scientists warned about the possibility of variants if proper prevention measures weren’t taken. Vaccines are the best tool in stopping the spread.
The U.S. has been fortunate to offer vaccines to anyone 5-years-old and older free of charge. Nationally, about 60% are fully vaccinated.
Worldwide, that has been a struggle, particularly in poverty stricken nations. The World Health Organization has been advocating for richer countries to send its vaccines to poorer countries to prevent variants and further spread.
About two weeks ago, Biden announced a plan to invest billions of dollars to expand U.S. vaccine manufacturing for better domestic preparedness and for supplying poorer nations.
Vaccines work both ways — to protect others and reduce the severity of symptoms in breakthrough cases. The more people who get vaccinated, the fewer places the virus has to mutate into new variants.
The U.S. investment in vaccines for poorer countries is in America’s best interest. It is also in the best interest for Americans to get vaccinated.
Everyone is feeling fatigue from the virus, wanting the pre-pandemic life back. But, we have to do our part in getting vaccinated and wearing masks where necessary.
To do this, elected and community leaders need to be the force behind encouraging public health recommendations, particularly regarding vaccination.
The state did not fare well during the pandemic’s height, among the nation’s leader in rates of test positivity, hospitalizations and deaths. More than 10,800 Oklahomans have died from the virus.
It may seem like we are returning to normal, but the improvements are precarious. This is not a time for politics; it’s a time for vigilance.
