Editorial: Oklahomans, community leaders must be vigilant against COVID with new variant, early surge

Public health experts and scientists warned about the possibility of variants if proper prevention measures weren’t taken. Vaccines are the best tool in stopping the spread.

The U.S. has been fortunate to offer vaccines to anyone 5-years-old and older free of charge. Nationally, about 60% are fully vaccinated.

Worldwide, that has been a struggle, particularly in poverty stricken nations. The World Health Organization has been advocating for richer countries to send its vaccines to poorer countries to prevent variants and further spread.

About two weeks ago, Biden announced a plan to invest billions of dollars to expand U.S. vaccine manufacturing for better domestic preparedness and for supplying poorer nations.

Vaccines work both ways — to protect others and reduce the severity of symptoms in breakthrough cases. The more people who get vaccinated, the fewer places the virus has to mutate into new variants.

The U.S. investment in vaccines for poorer countries is in America’s best interest. It is also in the best interest for Americans to get vaccinated.

Everyone is feeling fatigue from the virus, wanting the pre-pandemic life back. But, we have to do our part in getting vaccinated and wearing masks where necessary.